5 most popular Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

There are tons of cosmetic items available in Garena Free Fire, and all the players keep looking for other ways to buy these bundles. Magic Cube bundles are the most purchased on Free Fire and are the most sought-after items by players.

Free Fire, players can convert 100 fragments into 1 Magic Cube bundle. This article lists the five most popular Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire.

Top 5 Free Fire Magic Cube bundles

1) Duchess Swallowtail bundle

Duchess Swallowtail bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Duchess Swallowtail in Free Fire is one of the most popular female costume bundles. The bundle can be redeemed with a Magic Cube. Below are the items in this bundle:

Duchess Swallowtail (Head)

Duchess Swallowtail (Top)

Duchess Swallowtail (bottom)

Duchess Swallowtail (Shoes)

2) Beast-Arm Mutant bundle

Beast-Arm Mutant bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Beast-Arm Mutant bundle is a legendary outfit with the following rewards:

Beast-Arm Mutant (Top)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Head)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Facepaint)

3) LC Commander bundle

LC Commander bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire LC Commander bundle was included in Diamond Royale in 2020. Could buy it from Magic Cube. Below are the rewards within the bundle:

Commander (Head)

Commander (Mask)

Commander (Top)

Commander (Bottom)

Commander (Shoes)

4) Beast-Arm Clone bundle

Beast-Arm Clone Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Beast-Arm Clone bundle in Free Fire is the female version of the in-game Beast-Arm Mutant bundle. This bundle was launched in November last year and is included in the Magic Cube store. Below are the rewards within the bundle:

Beast-Arm Clone (Top)

Beast-Arm Clone (Head)

Beast-Arm Clone (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Clone (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Clone (Facepaint)

5) Mystic Seeker

Mystic Seeker bundle ((Image via Free Fire)

Mystic Seeker is a matching Magic Cube bundle from Free Fire. The rewards are listed below:

Mystic Seeker (Head)

Mystic Seeker (Mask)

Mystic Seeker (Top)

Mystic Seeker (Bottom)

Mystic Seeker (Shoes)

How To Convert Cube Fragment To Magic Cube?

(How to Exchange Cube Fragments into Magic Cube)

A player needs to collect 100 cube fragments to redeem one magic cube. Below are the steps on how to redeem them:

1. Visit the Store

2. Go to the Redeem Page

3. Go to the Cube Fragments Page

4. Click on the Exchange button

5. Confirm Redeem

After redeeming it, players will see a congratulatory message.

If there aren't enough cube pieces to replace the Magic Cube, an error message saying "Not enough tokens, unable to redeem" will be displayed.

