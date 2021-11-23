Baseer Bhai’s Free Fire ID number, monthly income, stats, country, and more

Free Fire's large viewership has helped open the doors for several gamers to take up the profession in streaming and content creation. Some of them are incredibly successful and have a great fan following.

Baseer Bhai, popularly known as Baseer Gaming, is among the popular Free Fire YouTubers and runs two YouTube channels with previously mentioned names. While in the primary, he has crossed 4.53 million, the second channel boasts 3.91 million.

What is Baseer Bhai's Free Fire ID and stats?

Baseer Bhai's Free Fire ID is 348089122. The YouTuber's statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

He enjoys a K/D ratio of 3.53 in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Baseer Bhai has featured in 12552 squad matches and emerged victorious on 2167 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 17.26%. He has 36674 frags as his K/D ratio is 3.53.

The YouTuber has played in 2355 duo games and triumphed in 242 of them, with a win rate of 10.27%. With 5514 eliminations, he upholds a kill-to-death ratio of 2.61.

In solo matches, he has 2064 appearances and has stood victorious in 139 of these, which adds up to a win rate of 6.73%. Baseer Bhai has notched 4169 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

He hasn't registered a win in 34 duo games (Image via Free Fire)

Baseer Gaming has participated in 103 squad matches and outperformed the opponents in 15 of these, resulting in a win rate of 14.46%, attaining 421 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.78.

He has engaged in 34 duo games and has 95 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.79.

The YouTuber has four solo matches to his name and hasn't secured a win but has 18 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Note: Baseer Bhai's stats will change as he plays in more Free Fire matches.

Income

His earnings from Baseer Bhai YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Coming to his income, according to Social Blade, the player's estimated earnings from the Baseer Bhai YouTube channel are in the range of $10.8K - $172.9K. The figures of his yearly income are approximately $129.6K - $2.1M.

YouTube channel

Baseer Bhai YouTube channel started in August 2020, and in just over a year, it has attained 3.91 million subscribers. There are 286 videos on the channel, and the overall view count stands to be around 379.973 million.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

His primary channel, Baseer Gaming, has more than 4.53 million subscribers. While there have been 625 uploads on it, the views have crossed 504 million.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha