Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, income, real name, and best videos

Lokesh Raj (aka Lokesh Gamer) is one of the top three Indian creators of Free Fire content in terms of subscriber count. The player has a sizable following on multiple platforms, with 4.1 million followers on Booyah and 3 million followers on Instagram.

The YouTuber has gained massive numbers month by month. He had only 5.5 million subscribers in November 2020, but has now crossed 13.5 million. In the last month alone, he garnered 400k subscribers and 42.017 million views.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire UID and in-game stats

The celebrated content creator’s Free Fire is 220528068, and his guild's ID is 5543199. The player’s stats are given below:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifeime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has taken part in 3441 squad matches and was unscathed in 731 games, registering a win ratio of 21.24%. The user has piled up 6466 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The famous YouTuber has entered into 1539 duo games and has clinched 153 victories, which roughly equals a win percentage of 9.94%. He has bagged 2627 kills, translating to a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Lokesh Gamer has remained undefeated in 135 games out of 1327 solo appearances, gaining a victory rate of 10.17%. His kill tally is 2723, alongside a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 18 ranked squad games and picked up four booyahs, resulting in a win ratio of 22.22%. He has added netted 57 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.07.

The internet star has played five duo matches and notched 26 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.20. He is yet to attain a first-place finish.

Lokesh Gamer is yet to participate in any solo games.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's stats will change as he plays more matches.

Income

Lokesh Gamer’s income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Lokesh Gamer’s monthly YouTube earnings to be within the range of $10.5K - $168.1K. Similarly, the website mentions that the approximated yearly income is around $126.1K - $2M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been actively uploading Free Fire videos for more than two and a half years now and recently achieved the milestone of 13.5 million subscribers. The content creator regularly uploads gameplay videos and livestreams.

Best videos

Lokesh Gamer’s most-watched video has 12 million views and was uploaded in October 2020. It features him facing off against Dyland Proslo in a 1 vs 1 custom match using a mobile device. The video ends at a scoreline of 3-4, with the first to six winning the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The second most viewed video is titled Breaking My Friend Redmi Phone & Giving Him iPhone 12 Pro Max, and it has more than 10.9 million views in total.

Edited by Siddharth Satish