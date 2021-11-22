Cerol's Free Fire ID, stats, income, country rank, and best videos

Lucio dos Santos, better known by his alias Cerol, is one of the most well-known figures in the global Free Fire community. He is a hugely popular content creator who has been streaming the game regularly. Alongside Nobru, he also co-founded the renowned organization Fluxo.

Cerol's YouTube channel currently boasts 7.1 million subscribers. In addition to this, he has received a total of 545.03 million views on his videos.

Cerol's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1814853268.

Lifetime stats

Cerol's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Cerol has competed in 5701 squad games and bettered his foes in 1215, resulting in a win percentage of 21.31%. With 20560 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.58.

Meanwhile, he has featured in 628 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 74, having a win rate of 11.78%. The internet star has notched 3304 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.96.

Finally, the prominent streamer has made 1356 appearances in solo games and has 166 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win ratio of 12.24%. In the process, he has 7792 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.55.

Ranked stats

Cerol's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Cerol has played 59 ranked squad matches in the ongoing season and has nine victories, maintaining a win rate of 15.25%. With a K/D ratio of 4.70, he has 235 kills.

He is yet to play any games in the solo and duo modes.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Cerol plays more matches in Free Fire.

Income

Cerol's earnings and other information (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Cerol's monthly and yearly incomes are estimated to lie in the range of $2.3K – $36.5K and $27.4K - $438.4K, respectively.

Best videos

The three-most watched videos on Cerol's channel stand at 7.1 million views, 6.5 million views, and 5.7 million views. Readers can check them out below:

1) NOBRU E CEROL SENDO ANIQUILADOS POR UM PRO PLAYER DESCONHECIDO!

2) RESPONDENDO PERGUNTAS DA MINHA NAMORADA ENQUANTO JOGO FREE FIRE!

3) TOP 1 GLOBAL NO PRIMEIRO DIA EM 6H!!! - FREE FIRE

YouTube channel and rank

Cerol has been uploading content based on Garena Free Fire for the past few years and has steadily gained popularity. The oldest video on his channel dates to September 2018, in which he played Rucoy Online.

According to Social Blade, Cerol is placed at the 163rd position in his country.

Edited by Siddharth Satish