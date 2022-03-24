Baseer Bhai UID number, monthly income, real name, Free Fire stats, and more

Deepesh Joshi, often known as Baseer Bhai or Baseer Gaming in the Free Fire community, is one of India’s most renowned YouTubers. He primarily uploads short clips and has a sizable fan following within the country.

The well-known figure has been consistently running multiple channels on the platform, in which his primary one has managed to secure 5.85 million subscribers. Meanwhile, the three other channels stand at 4.81 million subscribers, 717 thousand subscribers, and 345 thousand subscribers.

Baseer Bhai’s Free Fire UID number and more details

Baseer Bhai’s UID number in Free Fire is 348089122.

Lifetime stats

Baseer Bhai has played 13050 squad matches in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 2264 of them, ensuring a win rate of 17.34%. He has 39020 kills, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 3.62.

In the duo mode, the player has remained unbeaten in 249 of the 2389 games, resulting in a win percentage of 10.42%. With 5675 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Apart from this, he has also competed in 2065 solo matches, winning 139 of them, retaining a win ratio of 6.73%. In the process, the YouTuber has notched up 4173 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

In Free Fire’s current ranked season, Baseer Bhai has featured in 157 squad games and has emerged on top on 22 occasions, having a win percentage of 14.01%. He has accumulated 759 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.62.

Moreover, Deepesh has participated in four duo matches and has a single win, leading to a win rate of 25.00%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 6.67, he has 20 frags.

CS Career

Baseer Gaming has 2388 Clash Squad games to his name as well and has 1053 victories, maintaining a win rate of 44.10%. He has 11820 kills for a KDA of 1.80.

Note: Baseer Gaming's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly income

Baseer Bhai’s monthly earnings lie within $7.5K and $119.3K, while the yearly income ranges in $89.5K and $1.4 million. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Deepesh has been posting small clips on his channel for the past several years, and his consistency has been critical to his overall success. There are 769 videos on his channel, the oldest of which dates back to July 2020.

In the last 30 days, he has acquired 290 thousand subscribers with approximately 29.837 million views, as per Social Blade.

