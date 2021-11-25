Battle tags in Free Fire: Types, use, and how to get

Players can make various customizations to their profiles in Free Fire. These customizations include using stylish nicknames, putting an in-game signature, displaying preferences, exhibiting the rank, and showcasing the style tags.

In Free Fire, users get to choose between two types of style tags: Social and Battle. These tags serve as in-game achievements that players can procure by completing tasks and displaying them in their profiles.

Readers can learn more about the list, use, and how to acquire the battle tags in the next part of this article.

Everything to know about Free Fire battle tags

List of all battle tags and associated tasks

There are ten battle tags in Garena Free Fire that players can acquire and display. Here's a list of battle tags and tasks to get them:

1) Wrestler - Eliminate opponents from close up.

2) Uncrowned - Eliminate opponents but did not survive till the end.

3) Chainkiller - Kill multiple opponents consecutively (CS mode only).

4) Peacemaker - Be the final survivor with as little combat as possible.

5) Best Pal - Support teammates by helping them up.

6) Sharpshooter - Eliminate opponents from a distance.

7) Guerrilla - Move around and look for chances to strike (in Classic and ranked matches only).

8) Ninja - Cool and collected occupy the better terrains (in Classic and ranked matches only).

9) Dominator - Eliminate foes and be the final survivor.

10) Early Bird - Be the first to eliminate an opponent (CS mode only)

Each battle tag can further be divided into four categories that players can acquire by meeting the following conditions:

Bronze BT - Complete the task one time to unlock.

Complete the task one time to unlock. Silver BT - Complete the task 30 times to unlock.

Complete the task 30 times to unlock. Gold BT - Complete the task 80 times to unlock.

Complete the task 80 times to unlock. Diamond BT - Complete the task 300 times to unlock.

What is the use of a battle tag?

The only application of a battle tag in Free Fire is getting displayed as an in-game achievement.

How to display a battle tag in Free Fire?

Players can choose a tag of their preference (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Players should follow the steps given below to showcase a specific battle style tag on their profile:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the profile icon located in the top-left corner.

Step 2: Choose the edit icon to view profile settings.

Step 3: Click on the "Style" section and choose the desired battle tag.

Step 4: Tap on "Display" to showcase the tag.

