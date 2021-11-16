How to easily change name in Free Fire?

Like any other game, Garena Free Fire requires players to select a username before the setup is complete. In a hurry to get started, many rookie players make errors while creating the Free Fire nickname.

Changing the username in Free Fire requires an amount of 390 diamonds, which is quite overpriced. However, if players have joined a Guild, they can easily change their name after procuring a Free Fire name change card from the in-game store.

Garena Free Fire: Steps to change the in-game name

Players can buy a name change card for 200 Guild tokens (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players should follow the steps given below to get a name change card:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire app and head straight to the store.

Step 2: Tap on the redeem section.

Step 3: Select the "Guild token" menu and choose the name change card.

Step 4: Players can buy a name change card for just 39 diamonds or 200 Guild tokens.

Once users have procured a name change card, they can easily change the IGN without any fuss. Note: Players should join a Guild to procure a name change card.

How to change the Free Fire nickname?

Select the profile (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players can change the Free Fire nickname from their profile banner, which is present in the top-left corner of the main screen. Players can change their username by following the steps given below:

Use the edit icon (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 1: After opening the profile, click on the edit icon to access the other options.

Tap on the nickname box (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 2: Select the nickname box and edit the current IGN.

Fill up the new nickname and use the diamonds or name change card(Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 3: Select the desired nickname with unique fonts, capital letters, special characters, invisible ones, et cetera.

Step 4: Tap on the name change card to proceed; otherwise, players will have to pay 390 diamonds.

Step 5: Tap Confirm and the game will automatically update the new nickname after a successful transaction.

