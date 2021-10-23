How to get name change card in Free Fire: All possible methods revealed

Free Fire players have the opportunity to select their desired moniker while initially setting up their account. They can later change their in-game name (IGN), but this comes at a considerable cost as they need to spend 390 diamonds for the same.

Alternatively, they can also use a name change card to alter their nickname. Currently, it can be attained through guild token exchange and a handful of events. Both of these require users to spend diamonds.

Players will have to spend both diamonds and guild tokens to obtain name change cards in Free Fire

Steps to get name change card in Free Fire

Guild token exchange

The name change card can be redeemed for diamonds and guild tokens (Image via Free Fire)

The primary method for acquiring name change cards in Free Fire is through the utilization of guild tokens as well as diamonds. Players will need to shell out a total of 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens to get the item.

Users can attain a name change card in Free Fire by following the given instructions:

Step 1: First, gamers must visit the in-game store.

Step 2: Once the store opens, users can head to the “Exchange” tab and tap on the “Guild tokens” section.

Step 3: The list of items available through the guild tokens will show up. They must click on the name change card and press the “Exchange” button.

A dialog box will appear asking them to confirm the redemption process for the card. Upon doing so, the diamonds and guild tokens will be deducted and they will receive the card.

Events

Name change cards are also available in Diwali Level Up Shop (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from the method mentioned above, players can get their hands on the name change cards through the various events added to the battle royale title. Users may attain a name change card at a fraction of the original cost from the Diwali Level Up store.

The item is present at level 2, which players can unlock by spending a total of 30 diamonds. The exact price of the name change card can vary considerably depending on the individual discount. In addition to this, it is a regular feature in the mystery shop as well.

It was previously one of the rewards that users could obtain through the “Regional Battle”. They had to collect a total of 10,000 points back then in order to get this as a reward. However, after Bangladesh received a specific server, there has been no regional battle yet.

Edited by Sabine Algur