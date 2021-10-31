Beginner's guide to play Free Fire demo without downloading

Users who have not yet tried Garena Free Fire can do so in its demo version before deciding whether or not to download the game. This will provide them with a fundamental understanding of the game’s mechanics and functioning.

The option to play the trial version is available on the Google Play Store, and using the instant app feature makes this feasible. It allows gamers to try out an app or view a demo version without downloading anything.

Playing the Free Fire demo online without downloading

Using the Instant app feature, the demo version will appear for players, in which they will square off against six bots on a miniature confined battlefield. It will run for two minutes, and they have to knock everyone out to be victorious.

If users have a good time playing the demo version of Free Fire, they can proceed with the download procedure.

These are the steps to try this feature

Here is a detailed guide on how gamers can access the demo:

Step 1: As part of the first step, the players must open the Google Play Store application on their Android devices. Next, they have to search for Garena Free Fire using the search bar.

Press the “Try Now” button to access the demo (Image via Google Play Store)

Click on this link to directly access Free Fire’s page on the Play Store.

Step 2: Players will be able to find two different options on their devices, namely, “Try Now” and “Install”. They have to click on the former to test the demo version.

The demo version of the battle royale title will soon commence (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: The trial will soon load, and users will have to decimate the bots to win. The download option will show up after its conclusion.

A download option will be presented on the screens of the players after the demo (Image via Free Fire)

Disclaimer: Instant apps in the Google Play Store only offer a demo and not the full version of the Battle Royale title. All it does is give players an overall sense of the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha