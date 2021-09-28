How to download Free Fire OB30 update today on Android devices (28 September)

The wait is nearly over as the Free Fire OB30 update is scheduled to go live today, on 28 September. As with all previous updates, the title will be revamped with a slew of new features, including:

Character ability changes to Chrono

6vs6 custom room Clash Squad matches

New Airdrop Vending Machine (Available in classic and ranked)

Introduction of Replay system (beta)

New Guild UI

In addition, the new Clash Squad Ranked Season will begin on 29 September at 2:30 pm IST.

The servers of the game have already been taken down for maintenance. As a result, players will not be able to access the battle royale title between 8:30 am IST and 5:40 pm IST today.

A guide on how players can download Free Fire OB30 update today (28 September)

Free Fire is currently under maintenance and players cannot access the game (Image via Free Fire)

The OB30 update will likely be released a few hours into the maintenance break on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Hence, players can expect it to arrive between 10:00 am IST and 12:00 pm IST.

Players will be able to download it, but they will not be able to access Free Fire until the break is over.

Here are the steps that players with Android devices can follow once the OB30 update is made available on the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Android users would first have to open the Google Play Store application and search for Garena Free Fire.

They can alternatively use this link to visit the Google Play Store page of the battle royale title.

Step 2: Subsequently, they will find an “Update” button and clicking on it will start the download for the Free Fire OB30 update.

The developers might offer rewards for downloading the latest version, as they have done with previous releases.

Furthermore, Free Fire Max is slated to be released today, 28 September, and users will be able to get the enhanced version directly from the Play Store as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish