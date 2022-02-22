Best AR gun skins for rank push in Free Fire MAX

Many shooters offer specific upgrades for weaponry, and Free Fire MAX is one such title. The popular battle royale game features an array of gun skins that provide enhanced capabilities for a specific weapon. Gamers can acquire unique firearm skins via various events or other means.

Assault Rifles are arguably the most used guns in Free Fire MAX. The reason behind the players' over-reliance on ARs is the versatility of the category, which allows users to operate guns at different ranges and get satisfactory results. Moreover, ARs are a must-have during the rank push.

AR skins that are beneficial in Free Fire MAX's ranked mode

Ranked mode is quite challenging if players lack skills in terms of movement, aiming, handling a weapon, and more. Gamers can acquire most of these skills via training mode. However, if players need extra benefits and can spend diamonds in excess, they can consider the following AR skins in Garena Free Fire MAX:

1) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Availability:

Armory in the store (Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate)

Price - Each crate costs 40 diamonds

Attributes:

Accuracy: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Range: -

Description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

The Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG skin is among the most sought-after collectibles in the game. The Chrono-themed skin makes the base weapon a deadlier option for a close-range gun, making Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG excellent for the rank push.

2) M4A1 - Scorching Sands

Availability:

Available in Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

Price - Each crate costs 40 diamonds

Attributes:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Magazine: -

Description:

"We all belong to the nature."

M4A1 is readily available among ARs in Free Fire MAX, and its Scorching Sands skin is a decent option for the ranked mode. The modified attributes of the base weapon allow users to kill off the opponents quite quickly with an enhanced fire rate and damage. However, players should be careful regarding the decreased magazine.

3) AN94 - Cataclysm

Availability:

Armory in the store (AN94 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate)

Price - Each turn costs 40 diamonds

Attributes:

Accuracy: +

Damage: ++

Range: -

Description:

"Burn! World! Burn!"

The skin with flaming VFX, Cataclysm AN94, is an ideal weapon for the rank push. Players can use the skin's enhanced accuracy and damage to finish off the opponents quickly. The decreased range further makes the AN94 a better close-range option.

4) AK - Flaming Red

Availability:

Armory in the store (Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate)

Price - Each turn costs 40 diamonds

Attributes:

Range: +

Damage: ++

Magazine: -

Description:

"Turn my enemies into ashes."

AK is among the most famous and most-preferred guns in the game as it is quite readily available on the battlefield. AK's Flaming Red skin is an excellent option for mid-range battles. Although the loss in magazine capacity is a downgrade, players can still benefit from enhanced damage and range.

5) Groza - Thunder Electrified

Availability:

Incubator

Price - Each turn costs 40 diamonds (five turns cost 180 diamonds)

Attributes:

Armor Penetration: +

Damage: ++

Movement Speed: -

Description:

"It's a party here!"

Groza is arguably the best Free Fire MAX AR, and for users, its skin automatically becomes a decent option in ranked mode. The gun skin is an overpowered weapon and has boast-worthy looks.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu