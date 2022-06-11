Best BTS Crystal bundle to get in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire and its MAX version have had several notable collaborations in the past, with the crossover with BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, being the most recent one. Much like all other partnerships, Garena has released tons of cosmetics. However, among all the collectibles, the bundles have certainly been the most in-demand item.

The developers have once again released the entire BTS-themed collection through the means of BTS Royale on the Indian server. This gives players one more opportunity to collect the items they had previously missed out on for any reason by spending diamonds.

Note: The bundle choice is entirely subjective and depends on players’ perspectives. This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best BTS Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Soldier Nightmare Bundle stands out as the best looking bundle in the game (Image via Garena)

Developers released a total of seven different BTS Bundles in Free Fire MAX, based on each member of the popular South Korean boy band. The available ones are:

Blush Flush Bundle based on Jin

Soldier Nightmare Bundle based on Suga

True Charm Bundle based on J-Hope

Wave Breezer Bundle based on RM

Golden Undaunted Bundle based on Jimin

Tricky Jolly Bundle based on V

Deceptive Fearless based on Jungkook

Although all of the outfits are attractive and eye-catching, the Soldier Nightmare Bundle definitely stands out. The bundle is distinguished by its black and blue colors, and also features a beanie with glasses and a bandana.

Additionally, the top features a BTS emblem in the centre and a blue aura on the arms, making it an excellent choice on its own. Additionally, the bluish tinge on the shoes and jeans contributes to its appeal.

Besides, this Golden Undaunted and Deceptive Fearless are also great choices.

Steps to get BTS Bundle in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

The crystal can be received by players through BTS Royale (Image via Garena)

Obtaining a BTS Bundle in the battle royale title is not an easy task and will require considerable diamond expenditure. First of all, these are not directly available in BTS Royale, and users will have to shell out diamonds to collect the BTS Crystal (directly or through the Purple Coin exchange).

Next, this Crystal can be utilized to make a spin in the BTS Bundle Up event to receive an outfit at random in the event. Thus, players are not assured of obtaining a particular outfit for free. Gamers may follow the steps outlined below to get the bundle in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Users will have to acquire BTS Crystal through the BTS Royale, which they can access within the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Gamers will have to make spins before they obtain the Crystal or collect enough Purple Coins for the same.

Players can click on the 'Go To' option and then exchange the crystal (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once they have acquired the BTS Crystal, they may open up the Events section and press the 'Go To' button in the BTS Bundle Up.

Step 4: Finally, they can use the Crystal to acquire one of the bundles at random.

Besides bundles, Luck Royale also features several other attractive collectibles, such as Emotes, Gloo Walls and others which users can use.

