Best DPI for Free Fire revealed

Garena Free Fire is known for its compatibility with a wide variety of smartphones, both AOS and iOS. Players will have to use a device of at least 2 GB of RAM to install and run Garena Free Fire efficiently. However, players will also need a decent processor on their smartphones to run the game smoothly with better output.

Furthermore, there has been a significant change in the game with consistent updates over time. Thus, gamers can spot substantial changes in the game compared to its initial version, so Free Fire has become heavier with each update. Moreover, Garena has also launched the original game's MAX variant for an enhanced experience.

Thus, players, especially low-end smartphone users, employ various GFX tools or booster apps to enhance the game's output. However, this may lead to a ban on their in-game accounts as the use of third-party unauthorized applications is prohibited. However, players can consider changing the device's settings like DPI for better results.

Garena Free Fire: What is DPI, and how does it help in enhancing the gaming experience

DPI (Dots per inch) or resolution, in the case of PC games, is termed as the mouse's sensitivity and how many dots the cursor covers per inch. It is essential for the majority of FPS games on PC.

Similarly, in the case of smartphones, DPI is the screen's resolution that defines the responsiveness and sensitivity of the touch panel. Thus, users can tweak DPI to enhance the speed of swiping and sliding in any game.

In other words, players can use DPI (Dots per inch), aka PPI, to increase or decrease the sensitivity of a smartphone instead of the game. However, players need to be cautious while adjusting them, as they can cause defects in the device.

How to tweak the DPI of a smartphone?

Users can adjust the sensitivity of their devices by following the steps given below:

Find "Build number" in "System information" (Image via iQOO)

Step 1: Open the device settings and swipe down to find "System Information."

Note: Alternatively, users can use the search option in settings to find the required settings, as every phone has a different UI.

Step 2: In "System Information", spot "Build number" and tap on the same seven times to unlock "Developer options."

Use "Smallest width" in "Developer options" to change the DPI (Image via iQOO)

Step 3: Use the search bar to find and open "Developer options."

Step 4: Players can look for the "Smallest width" option to adjust their DPI. They can change the DPI as follows:

For 2 GB RAM - Anything below 380

For 3 GB and 4 GB RAM - Anything below 410

For 6 GB RAM - Anything below 440

The mentioned DPIs are the maximum for each category, so players should not go beyond them. Using a higher DPI may lead to permanent defects in smartphones.

Players will be able to spot drastic changes in the touch response of their devices. However, they should remember that changing DPI will not resolve the lag issues for Garena Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so users must install and play the MAX variant. They should not tweak the DPI if they are going to compete in a professional tournament.

Edited by R. Elahi