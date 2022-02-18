Best Faded wheel rewards released in Free Fire MAX so far (February 2022)

Gamers prefer the Faded Wheel the most among all the Luck Royales available in Free Fire MAX. There are multiple reasons for this, the first is that users have a small amount of influence on the prize pool, and the second is that players are assured of getting the stated number of prizes with a specific number of spins.

Several special items have been featured in past Faded Wheels events. Some have been repeated in later events and are available for purchase in the shop, while others have not. Here is a look at some of the best Faded Wheels in Garena Free Fire

Best Faded Wheel items in Garena Free Fire MAX

1) Character – K

K is the in-game persona of KSHMR, the renowned American artist. It was added back in October 2020 and also featured the Professor Bundle. However, the most exciting aspect was that the initial spin was completely free. Many people took advantage of this to get the unique character for no cost.

Moreover, the character and its exclusive bundle were given out for only 833 diamonds, which was certainly a good deal considering that it costs 1199 diamonds in the stores in Free Fire MAX.

2) Gun skin – Blue Flame Draco AK

Blue Flame Draco AK is the first Evo gun skin within Free Fire, and it came out during October 2020 as well. The AK with a dragon theme is not only one of the most visually appealing options available to users, but it is also one of the most powerful.

It boosts damage and the rate of fire at the highest level while reducing the movement speed. It also deals more damage when firing at Gloo Wall. Even during this Faded Wheel, the first spin did not cost any diamonds. However, like any other Evo gun skin, obtaining it is not the costliest part but rather leveling it up.

3) Outfit – The Demented Maniac

The Demented Maniac is a special third-anniversary bundle introduced a few days before the peak day of the festivities in 2020, making it one of the most sought-after cosmetics to be available within the Faded Wheel.

It became available in August, and it is often referred to as the Joker Faded Wheel among gamers. Mime makeup and the use of a purple jacket and pants make it even more appealing. The second reward was Hysteria XM8 which increased the accuracy and armor penetration.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion. Moreover, the list has been classified for wider inclusion.

