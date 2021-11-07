3 best Evo guns in Free Fire as of November 2021

Garena Free Fire’s Evo gun skins are one of the game’s most distinctive features. These are essentially upgraded skins and players may level them up to access a range of privileges, such as improved statistics and firing effects.

The first of them was introduced to the battle royale game a little over a year ago. Since then, developers have regularly updated the list with numerous more. Following speculation, another Evo gun skin will be added to Free Fire due to the Booyah Day event in the coming days.

Explore these Evo gun skins in Free Fire (November 2021)

3) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

MP40 – Predatory Cobra (Image via Free Fire)

MP40 is among the most used guns in Garena Free Fire. Consequently, the Evo skin for the weapon has become a fan favorite. It was initially introduced in February this year.

To upgrade it, players will have to use Venomous Fang (MP40) tokens. At the maximum level, these are the stats boosted by MP40 – Predatory Cobra:

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+.”

Reload Speed: “-”

2) SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

SCAR - Megalodon Alpha (Image via Free Fire)

SCAR – Megalodon Alpha is one of the finest skins available for the firearm, alongside Cupid SCAR and Ultimate Titan SCAR. The unique look of the skin is pretty attractive.

Garena added this over a month before the Predatory Cobra, i.e., in January 2020. This time around, using the Shark Tooth (Scar) tokens, the skin can be upgraded.

Here are the effects on the skin:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-”

1) AK – Blue Flame Draco

AK - Blue Flame Draco (Image via Free Fire)

AK – Blue Flame Draco is probably the best skin in Free Fire. The high demand for it proves its worth. The skin was recently reintroduced to the Indian server through the Faded Wheel a few days ago.

The Evo gun skin was one of the first to be introduced to Free Fire and initially appeared in October 2020. To unlock the privileges, the Dragon Scale tokens must be utilized by users.

Listed below are the effects of AK – Blue Flame Draco:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Movement Speed: “-”

Disclaimer: In stats, a single “+” indicates a rise, whereas a single “-” indicates a reduction.

