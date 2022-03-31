Best Free Fire 4 finger claw code in 2022

Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant have registered one billion and 100 million installs on the Google Play Store, respectively. In the case of iOS devices, both titles are ranked among the top games in the adventure genre. It is conclusive proof that the popularity of Free Fire MAX, alongside the original game, is unmatched globally.

Due to the game's immense fame, many newbies download Free Fire every day, but plenty of them discontinue due to difficulty levels. Experienced players can easily survive, but beginners don't get many chances to show off their skills due to the competitiveness in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant.

However, with a few optimizations to the in-game settings like sensitivity and HUD layout, even beginners, popularly called "noobs," can enhance their skill-set.

Garena Free Fire: Most useful setting for a four-finger claw HUD layout

Usually, new users don't adjust the HUD layout and use the default setting. Thus, it becomes difficult to get comfortable with controls as per their grip. Hence, they are forced to adjust the grip they use to hold their phones based on a two-finger code.

A two-finger code is decent when gamers contest against other beginners who don't have any exemplary movement skills. However, as the skill-set of the foes enhances, it becomes difficult for newbies to survive a combat situation.

The four-finger claw code (Image via Garena)

Hence, players need to adopt a three-finger or four-finger claw code to overcome the game's difficulty level. The latter option is much more complicated, but it allows users to acquire impeccable movement skills alongside excellent command of recoil patterns.

Thus, individuals can copy the claw code shown in the above picture and practice hard after tweaking the HUD layout. Gamers can use both index fingers for firing, aiming, moving the camera (to change direction), and performing other actions like swiping down the crosshair to control recoil.

On the other hand, players' thumbs are used for firing and moving the character in different directions, which will allow them to improve their movement skills. Employing a four-finger code will also enable users to showcase a skill-set that helps dodge enemy bullets while rushing.

How to change the HUD layout?

Customizing the HUD layout (Image via Garena)

Gamers can customize their HUD using the "Controls" section in the game's "Settings" menu. They need to tap on the "Custom HUD" option to make the changes per the given four-finger claw code.

Users should note that solely changing the HUD layout will not substantially affect their skill-set. They will have to spend ample time in training to see significant improvement.

Disclaimer: In February, Free Fire, alongside 53 other applications, was banned in India.

