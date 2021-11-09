Best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono for increasing K/D ratio easily

Chrono is one of the characters that can be found in Garena Free Fire, and he was first introduced to the game in December 2020. His ability is called Time Turner, which is quite an outstanding choice for those who prefer playing aggressively on the battlefield.

The ability creates a force field around the player that prevents 600 damage from enemies. Additionally, the movement speed increases by 10% after the activation. The duration of these two effects is five seconds, after which there is a cooldown of 220 seconds.

Here are some characters that players can combine with Chrono to increase K/D ratio easily in the game.

Note: These combinations are based on the writer’s opinion. Users can mix and match them as per their own preferences. In addition, the abilities of all characters mentioned below are at the highest level.

Which are the best character combinations with Chrono for increasing K/D ratio in Free Fire?

3) Chrono + Antonio + Kla + Moco

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Antonio has an ability called Gangster’s Spirit, which adds 35 additional points to the health at the start of each round. This simply means that the users will have 235 HP.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, Kla possesses an ability called Muay Thai. If the users equip him, the fist damage is raised by 400%, helping them knock out foes.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

The last piece of this combination, Moco, tags an enemy for five seconds after the users shoot them. The location of the marked enemy is shown to the teammates as well.

2) Chrono + D-bee + Dasha + Shirou

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Dasha: Partying On

Shirou: Damage Delivered

D-bee is a great character for rushing since the Bullet Beats ability increases the movement speed and accuracy by 15% and 35%, respectively. However, this only applies when the user shoots while moving.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha significantly reduces fall-related damage and recovery time from falls by 50% and 80%. Furthermore, it reduces the maximum recoil and recoil buildup by 10%.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

If an enemy within an 80-meter range hits the user, the ability of Shirou marks them for six seconds. The initial shot on the respective tagged adversary has increased armor penetration by 100%. Damage Delivered has a cooldown of ten seconds.

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Luqueta: Hat Trick

If players equip Jota, the Sustained Raids ability will come into play, and as a result, health will be restored when users hit enemies using guns. Upon knocking down an enemy, 20% of HP will be replenished.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

In Jai’s Raging Reload, the players need to knock a foe down. After they do so, the magazine of their weapon automatically gets reloaded by 45%. It should be noted that this applies only to AR, SG, SMG, and Pistols.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta boosts the maximum health by 25 up to 50 with every kill that the players get. So, after they secure two kills in a match, gamers will have 250 HP.

