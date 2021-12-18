Best Free Fire characters and tips for winning Factory Roof Challenges easily

The Factory Roof Challenge, otherwise known as the Factory Challenge, is a custom room mode created by the Free Fire community. YouTubers have popularized it, and all the participants have to fight each other atop the "Factory" location in the game's Bermuda map.

Many users want to outclass their friends and wish to improve their performance. The choice of characters can play a crucial role in helping them achieve this goal because of their unique abilities.

Free Fire: Characters and tips to win Factory Roof Challenge

Characters

Passive: Kla

Kla's ability increases the fist damage of players (Image via Free Fire)

Kla is probably the best option for the Factory Challenge, and his ability, Muay Thai, leads to a 100% increase in fist damage. Once it reaches the max level, it surges to 400%, helping individuals take down enemies quicker.

Because there are only fistfights, Kla is a must-have for gamers.

Active: Alok

Alok is another incredible option for players in this challenge (Image via Free Fire)

Alok's Drop the Beat generates a 5m aura that increases the movement speed by 10% and restores five health points for 5 seconds. There's a 45-second cooldown duration.

At the peak, the movement speed enhances by 15%, and the duration is improved to 10 seconds.

Tips

Here are a few tips for players (Image via Free Fire)

Players can incorporate these pointers to perform better in Factory Challenges:

1) Third-party: One of the most wonderful options presented to users is to third-party in an ongoing fight. As a result, they will not only garner the required frags but also eliminate their opponents from the contest, reducing the overall competition.

2) Optimal use of ability: The proper use of abilities can immensely help users turn the tide in their favor. The ones mentioned above can be incorporated in the same character combination.

3) Sensitivity settings: Sensitivity settings affect the movement of players immensely, and it is a crucial factor as they engage in fistfights. Consequently, they can set the settings at their convenience to perform the best.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

