Best Free Fire control and sensitivity settings for maximum headshots in ranked games (June 2022)

Hitting headshots is one of the most effective ways to eliminate enemies from a match in Free Fire. However, the art of headshots isn't easy to master and would require gamers to put considerable time into practice.
Alongside constant practice, users must also have appropriate and comfortable sensitivity and control settings as they are pretty vital for consistency in terms of aim.
Readers looking for the best sensitivity and control settings can refer to the following section.
Note: The settings listed below solely reflect the writer's opinion, and the choice of users may vary.
Which are the best sensitivity and control settings for headshots in Free Fire's ranked matches?
Sensitivity
It is generally advised for players to have their sensitivity on a higher scale as it enables them to flick their crosshairs quicker and land headshots. Listed below are the recommended ones that users can incorporate:
- General: 90 – 100
- Red Dot: 90 – 100
- 2x Scope: 85 – 95
- 4x Scope: 80 – 90
- Sniper Scope: 80 – 85
- Free Look: 70 – 85
The settings stated above can be further altered based on players' preferences. To first try it out, gamers can visit the Training Range in Free Fire.
Control settings
Only a few control settings like Aim Precision affect the aim in Free Fire. Listed below are the ones that can be applied by players:
- Aim Precision: Default
- Left Fire Button: Always
- Quick Weapon Switch: On
- Quick Reload: Off
- Hold Fire to Scope: On
- Grenade Slot: Double Slot
- Vehicle Controls: Two-handed
- Auto-parachute: On
- Run Mode: Classic
- In-game tips: Default
- Kill notifications: On
- Damage Indicator: New
- Auto Switch Gun: On
- Visual Effects: Classic
- Free Look: On
- Parachute: On
- Sprint: Off
- Drive: Off
- Hitmarker: New
- Teammate Info: Translucent
Similar to sensitivity, these may also change based on users.
How to change sensitivity and control settings
Newer users who are not aware of the procedures to change their settings can follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1: After booting the Free Fire app, press the "Gear/Setting" icon on the top-right corner.
Step 2: The Settings section will appear on players' screens, and they can subsequently visit the respective tabs of Sensitivity and Control to change them.
Tips for headshots
1) Drag headshots: Drag headshots are one of the best ways to hit headshots in Free Fire. It requires users to drag their aim upwards while hitting an accurate bullet on the head of their foes.
2) Practice: As mentioned above, practice is essential for improving the aim in the game. Players must go to the training range and keep grinding. Later on, they can also play Clash Squad matches as a warm-up.
3) Crosshair placement: A vital part of being able to hit headshots is having an optimal crosshair placement. Subsequently, users must practice having their crosshairs in the head height of their opponents to improve their ability to land the headshots.