Best Free Fire control and sensitivity settings for maximum headshots in ranked games (June 2022)

Hitting headshots is one of the most effective ways to eliminate enemies from a match in Free Fire. However, the art of headshots isn't easy to master and would require gamers to put considerable time into practice.

Alongside constant practice, users must also have appropriate and comfortable sensitivity and control settings as they are pretty vital for consistency in terms of aim.

Readers looking for the best sensitivity and control settings can refer to the following section.

Note: The settings listed below solely reflect the writer's opinion, and the choice of users may vary.

Which are the best sensitivity and control settings for headshots in Free Fire's ranked matches?

Sensitivity

Gamers should incorporate these settings to improve their overall aim in the game (Image via Garena)

It is generally advised for players to have their sensitivity on a higher scale as it enables them to flick their crosshairs quicker and land headshots. Listed below are the recommended ones that users can incorporate:

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 100

2x Scope: 85 – 95

4x Scope: 80 – 90

Sniper Scope: 80 – 85

Free Look: 70 – 85

The settings stated above can be further altered based on players' preferences. To first try it out, gamers can visit the Training Range in Free Fire.

Control settings

These are the best control settings that users can try out (Image via Garena)

Only a few control settings like Aim Precision affect the aim in Free Fire. Listed below are the ones that can be applied by players:

Aim Precision: Default

Left Fire Button: Always

Quick Weapon Switch: On

Quick Reload: Off

Hold Fire to Scope: On

Grenade Slot: Double Slot

Vehicle Controls: Two-handed

Auto-parachute: On

Run Mode: Classic

In-game tips: Default

Kill notifications: On

Damage Indicator: New

Auto Switch Gun: On

Visual Effects: Classic

Free Look: On

Parachute: On

Sprint: Off

Drive: Off

Hitmarker: New

Teammate Info: Translucent

Similar to sensitivity, these may also change based on users.

How to change sensitivity and control settings

Newer users who are not aware of the procedures to change their settings can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: After booting the Free Fire app, press the "Gear/Setting" icon on the top-right corner.

Click on this icon to head over to the Settings section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The Settings section will appear on players' screens, and they can subsequently visit the respective tabs of Sensitivity and Control to change them.

Tips for headshots

1) Drag headshots: Drag headshots are one of the best ways to hit headshots in Free Fire. It requires users to drag their aim upwards while hitting an accurate bullet on the head of their foes.

2) Practice: As mentioned above, practice is essential for improving the aim in the game. Players must go to the training range and keep grinding. Later on, they can also play Clash Squad matches as a warm-up.

3) Crosshair placement: A vital part of being able to hit headshots is having an optimal crosshair placement. Subsequently, users must practice having their crosshairs in the head height of their opponents to improve their ability to land the headshots.

