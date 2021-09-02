5 best Free Fire emotes as of September 2021

Free Fire is one of the top-rated games on leading app stores. The title offers various in-depth dynamics like real-life inspired weapons and HD quality graphics.

Players can also purchase lots of in-game items like emotes, weapon skins and colorful outfits. Emotes offer more entertainment in the game. Players can equip them from events and with the help of diamonds.

This article discusses the five best Free Fire emotes as of September 2021.

Best emotes in Free Fire for September 2021

1) FFWC Throne emote

FFWC Throne emote in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The FFWC Throne emote is also one of the rarest and most expensive in Free Fire. Its in-game description reads: 'I am the only champion.'

When the player taps on the emote, the character sits on a golden throne that seemingly emerges out of thin air. The character sits on the throne and displays king-like indications.

2) Tea Time emote

Tea Time emote in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Tea Time emote's in-game description reads: 'Relax after some headshots.'

Upon using the emote, the character sits on an animated chair and imitates the action of drinking tea. It also has a longer duration than other emotes in the game.

3) Pirate's Flag emote

Pirate Flag emote in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Pirate's Flag emote is one of the most sought-after emotes in Free Fire. Its in-game description reads: 'I leave a mark wherever I go.'

The emote was available at the Pirate Top-Up event, in which players were required to spend up to 500 diamonds to acquire the emote. Upon using the emote, the character slams the end of a pirate flagpole into the ground.

4) Flowers of Love (Rose) emote

Flowers of Love emote in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Rose emote's in-game description reads: 'Make love, not war.'

When a player uses this emote, the character kneels and offers a rose. The emote looks very charismatic and is fun to use.

5) Break dance emote

Break Dance emote in Free Fire

The Break dance emote's in-game description reads: "Shall we dance?" Upon using the emote, the character performs some dance moves. The emote is available in the collection section of the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur