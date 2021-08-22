7 best Free Fire emotes to get under 400 diamonds in August 2021

Free Fire is one of the top-rated battle royale titles on leading app stores. The game has an impressive 4.1 rating on the Google Play Store.

The game offers lots of interesting elements. Emotes are one of those elements that players love to use. While some emotes are free, others can be purchased from the shop with the help of diamonds.

This article dives into the seven best Free emotes under 400 diamonds in August 2021.

Best Free Fire emotes under 400 diamonds

1) Baby Shark

Baby shark emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The first emote on the list is the Baby Shark emote. The emote looks amazing as the character imitates a shark. The emote is available for 399 diamonds in the store section. Its in-game description reads: 'Doooo doo doo doo doo lets go hunt.'

2) Death Glare

Death Glare emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second emote on the list of the best Free Fire emotes under 400 diamonds is Death Glare. The emote is also available in the store for 399 diamonds. When the player uses the emote, his character does a backflip and glares towards the enemy. Its in-game description reads: 'Look me in the eye, I dare you.'

3) Party Dance

Party Dance emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Party Dance is another interesting emote in which players can purchase under 400 diamonds in Free Fire. The emote imitates a DJ and looks very cool. Its in-game description reads: 'The party will not end today!'

4) Shake With Me

Shake With Me emote in Free Fire

The fourth emote on the list is the Shake With me emote. It is one of the best-looking emotes in which players show some great moves for a short period of time. Its in-game description reads: 'Shake with me, let's go! Let's go!'

5) Provoke

Provoke emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The Provoke emote one of the most sought-after emotes in Free Fire. The emote is mostly used to tease opponents to check out their skill level. Its in-game description reads: 'Bring it on! Let's see what you've got.'

6) Kongfu

Kongfu emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Kongfu emote also a significant emote which costs under 400 diamonds. In this emote, the character shows his Kung-Fu skills to other players in a funny way. Its in-game description reads: 'Pow! Pow! Bam!'

7) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The last emote on the list is the moon Flip emote. The emote is very simple, and the player does a super cool backflip with this emote. Its in-game description reads: 'Watch my moon kick.'

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen