Best Free Fire guild names (June 2023)

Guilds are a prominent feature of Free Fire that allows players from various regions to come together and play under the same banner. Being in a guild also comes with several perks, including daily login rewards, Guild Tournaments, and even access to Guild Tokens that can be traded for several items in the store.

To build a separate identity, the guild leaders often come up with a creative nickname, incorporating multiple special characters and symbols alongside a catchy text or phrase. We have compiled a list of attractive and unique Free Fire guild names that you may utilize directly while creating or changing the existing one to stand out from others.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so players from the country are advised to stay away from playing the game. However, the MAX variant of the battle royale title was not prohibited, so users can play it.

Best Free Fire guild names to use in June 2023

While you have a certain freedom to select your preferred guild name in Free Fire, Garena has set a few restrictions. The name must be at least three characters long and cannot contain more than 12 characters. Additionally, you should avoid profanity and slurs in the name.

Here is a list of Free Fire guild names that abide by all the restrictions. You may use them directly.

DEADLY ᏦᏆᏞᏞ 亗ƬᎾχᏆC Bₑₐstsナ ★SQUAD࿐ 么ᴄʀᴀᴢʏ™ ⭐Hope⭐ x ⓞᴍᴇɢᴀ x ᏞᎬᎶᎬƝᎠS〲 FF ░ᎻƳᏢᎬᏒ░ 乂ᏩᏂᎧᏕϮ乂 ♠️ONLY AC3S♠️ 丂匚ㄖ尺卩丨ㄖ ◥ᏁᎥᎶᏂᏖ◤ ༺RÓYALS༻ ᴮᴼᵀWolves ★FEAR™ EZ✿ʙᴏᴏʏᴀʜ ☬sparr0W☬ ᴛʜᴇ ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ༻ *FIR3* ⊕ᗰᗴᑎ [ ʙʟᴏᴏᴅ ] FIИISH ŞØỮŁŁESS ༺ɮʊʀռɛɖ༻ ☬MƖƓӇƬƳ☬ ༒ĐØØΜ༒ ★ΜΔǤƗЖ★ šα∀ï⊕r- ▀▄ֆʟǟʏ▀▄ ƈʏɮ0ʀɢ ƜΛ尺尺IORら ĐΔŴŇ™ ◥DΞSΓIИУ◤ 彡 p⊕ωεr 彡 ςĻόùȡФ ×ναмριяєѕ× |ʜᴜɴɢʀʏ| MДCHIИ3 ᎠᏒᎪᎶᎾ ×FUrY× ▀▄ØMG▀▄ ᑕᖇᗝᗝKᗴᗪ ☆D3$TRØy☆ ܔSPEED彡 ᴳᵒᵈSAMURAI CRΛZYKILLER⁰⁹ <PӨIƧӨП> ΛЯᄃΉ3Я ꔛ ❄FRӨST❄ ᴮᴼᵀ.FLAME ӨᄂD нØЛØ尺™ -Ｓｐｏｏｋ- 么BOSSES PRϟNCE ✿GͥOͣDͫ✿ 『PHOENIX』 ⓋFIREⓋ ╲ᵀᴴᴼᴿ ╲ ╲C0BRAS╲ CHAOSܔϟ IVYᴮᵒˢˢ ᶦᶰᵈKILLER ☆BLAZE☆ FATALITYꔛ ░D░E░ᗩ░D ꀘ꒐ꋊꍌ1 ⵌM3ɾƈყ ⵌ 乙乇ひ丂 丂ㄩ几丂乇ㄒ⁹⁹ ᴳᵒᵈΛŁþнΛ Cɾყρƚ-Ж ×ƤƠԼƛƦ× עȝՌԾʍϟ VɆⱤ₮ł₲Ø ҺעƿՈ૦k ༒ɖɨǟʍօռɖ༒ ƒurrψ- B̴a̴n̴d̴i̴t̴ ɦօʀɨʐօռ 艾 STØÑÊ Qʋɘɘŋ父 2乇乙 -X͓̽Y͓̽Z͓̽- H Ü N Tϟ ꧁Rɪᴅᴇ꧂ CЯΞΞPY ໓ēŞērtܔ ʟᴇғᴛ2ᴡɪɴ ᴍᴏʀᴛᴀʟ$ βỮŁŁ€Ŧ ×FΛŤΛŁ× ❄Bᄂₐzₑ❄ ƈA-Sҽ CLOSED (ᏢᏞᎪᎶuᎬ) ß⊕⊕gεψ 彡Pₐᵢn彡 PаяапѳїD 尺ΛÐɪΛŤ3 xx$piritxx

Aside from these names, you can come up with some unique names by yourself. Furthermore, you can also add more fancy symbols and fonts to the ones specified above to give a personal touch.

Steps to change guild name in Free Fire

After you have decided on the preferred guild name, you may follow the instructions given below to change the name of the existing guild:

Step 1: After accessing the Free Fire account, open the guild area by clicking on the icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Tap on the "Edit" icon beside the Guild badge (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press the edit icon on the top right side of the guild badge to open a new guild info dialog box.

Step 3: Press the button on the right of the existing guild name to open the rename guild interface.

You will have to enter the desired name (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Enter one of the nicknames of your choice and then click on the button below it. However, it is advisable to complete this process cautiously since changing the name costs 500 diamonds. In case of a mistake, you will again have to shell out a similar number of diamonds.

Also, note that not everyone can change the guild name; only guild leaders and officers are allowed to do it. Moreover, since two guilds cannot have the same name, you may encounter an error while changing the name. In the event of an error, you can slightly alter the name.

