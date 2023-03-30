Best Free Fire headshot tricks in OB39 update

Headshots are one of the best ways to get a quick kill in shooter and battle royale titles like COD Mobile, BGMI, and Garena's Free Fire. While veterans can pull them off on a regular basis, registering headshots can often be challenging for gamers who are new to FF. It's worth noting that this title's developers have made some minor tweaks to the Aim Assist feature in the OB39 update.

Thanks to this patch, there are a variety of ways in which you can improve your headshot accuracy in the game right now. Read along to find out how you can do that.

5 golden tips to increase your headshot count in Garena Free Fire (April 2023)

1) Scope in before pressing the Fire button

When engaged in a gunfight, it is important to scope in before pressing the Fire button. This helps in lining up your shot and placing the reticle on your opponent's head before firing. This will enable the bullets to go straight at their skulls, resulting in headshots. Not only does this method increase your accuracy, but it also reduces your chances of missing your target and alerting them to your presence.

2) Adjust weapon sensitivity settings

Adjust weapon sensitivity to improve headshot percentage (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire, it is very important to maintain sensitivity settings based on what you're comfortable with. Do not blindly try to copy the sensitivity of popular streamers.

Additionally, Garena brings in minor changes to the gameplay mechanics in every new update. This time around, the OB39 patch has offered some minor tweaks to the weapon sensitivity settings. So, make sure to adjust it to increase your chances of landing headshots. To change your sensitivities, all you need to do is head over to the Settings section and look for the Sensitivity tab.

3) Knowledge of where to put the crosshair

Aim for the head before pulling the trigger (Image via Garena)

This is a timeless trick that will help you get more headshots in the long run with enough practice. Whenever you spot an enemy, always try to pull the crosshair slightly upward.

Every micro-second matters in battle-royale titles like Free Fire; hence, this will help you get headshots quicker since you've placed the reticle where it needs to be. With enough practice and gameplay experience, this movement of the finger will eventually become muscle memory.

4) Make a smart HUD Layout

A well-adjusted HUD Layout can make all the difference (Image via Garena)

The OB39 Update lets you adjust your HUD icons and boards like never before. There is no universally ideal HUD layout, it all depends on the individual playing the title. So, make sure to head over to the Settings section and then over to the Controls tab to adjust the layout as per your liking.

It is recommended to leave a little bit of extra room in the top corners of the screen to allow yourself a little more space to shoot using your bullet icon. This tip will drastically improve your chances of getting headshots.

5) Practice headshots

Practice makes a man perfect (Image via Garena)

Make the most of the Training Ground available in Free Fire. You can practice headshots with your characters in it. Try to get land shots to the head from all positions — such as while crouching, which helps unleash a better bullet spread. Ultimately, practicing on the Training Ground will increase your chances of acquiring headshots.

It's worth mentioning that according to Garena Free Fire OB39 patch notes, the Aim Assist feature will now prioritize players who are in crash mode; headshots will now deal less damage when you are crouched.

