Best Free Fire MAX 4-finger layout for new players (2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX has progressed in emulating the success of its eponymous lighter variant. Both games boast identical gameplay and in-game content, so like Free Fire, controls have similar significance in the MAX variant.

Users need to customize their HUD layouts before they start playing.

Many beginners use a 2-finger setup, in which they use their thumbs, but the 4-finger layout has also become a popular choice in recent times. Free Fire MAX/Free Fire streamers are why different 4-finger HUD setups are famous, and many fans try replicating them in the game.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Most suitable 4-finger HUD layout for beginners (2022)

As the name suggests, the 4-finger setup includes using four fingers — both hands' thumbs and index fingers. Thus, players can enhance their reach toward different buttons on the screen.

Furthermore, with the customizable system settings, they can adjust the placement of controls of their HUD layout.

Ideal 4-finger layout

The ideal 4-finger layout for newbies (Image via Garena)

The custom HUD given in the image is ideal for beginners. It also leaves room for improvements, which they can make via the system settings after gaining experience. However, initially, gamers should stick to the given setup, which they adjust as follows:

Step 1: They should open the Free Fire MAX app on their devices and log in using their preferred accounts.

Step 2: Players can tap on the 'gear' icon to open the in-game settings.

Users should tap on 'Custom HUD' in the control settings (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They may select the controls tab, where gamers can activate and optimize different controls. However, they should click on the 'Custom HUD.'

Step 4: Players need to adjust the placement of different buttons like the one shown in the image above. The placement shouldn't be 100% identical as the screen size, aspect ratio, and grip on each smartphone varies.

Step 5: They have to click the 'save' button after making the adjustments and start using the new HUD layout in matches and practice range.

Gamers are also suggested to devote time to practicing hard to control the 4-finger setup. They can watch videos of different streamers for tips on mastering the HUD layout and applying the required measures to progress.

Why is 4-finger claw vital?

The main highlight of a 4-finger setup is that readers can use more fingers, allowing them to reach multiple buttons easily. They can use four fingers to showcase the god-level movement skills, which fans can acquire with enough practice in Free Fire MAX.

Players can move, aim, and fire with ease at one time using a 4-finger claw layout, which is pretty crucial for almost any ranged fight in the game. However, the long-range capabilities progress once users have mastered the 4-finger HUD layout.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far