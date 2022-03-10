Best Free Fire MAX characters for Factory roof challenge after OB32 update

Of all the places that are heavily contested in Free Fire MAX, Factory Roof ranks top of the list. This location has been contested ever since it was added in-game. Players land on the roof in hopes of becoming the king of the hill.

Unfortunately, their reign is cut short by others who have the same goal in mind. In this free-for-all combat zone, only the best emerge victoriously. However, to become the best, players should use suitable characters for the task.

Free Fire MAX characters that will lead players to victory in the Factory Roof challenge

5) K

K is by far one of the best characters to use in the Factory Roof challenge. His ability, Master Of All, will allow the user to heal throughout the bout and outlast other opponents.

The ability has two modes called Psychology and Jiu-Jitsu. One provides a steady flow of three EP per second, while the other increases the conversion rate of EP to HP by 500%. As a bonus, players will also get a large EP pool of 250.

4) Leon

Leon knows how to take a few hits and brush them off with ease. His ability, Buzzer Beater, allows the user to recover HP with minimal effort. Every time they survive a fight, they will be rewarded with 30 HP regeneration.

If chained correctly, players can use this ability to recover effortlessly after a battle. However, with limited space on the Factory Roof, players should be careful to avoid getting attacked constantly.

3) Kla

Of all the characters in Free Fire MAX, Kla hits the hardest, quite literally. His ability, Muay Thai, empowers the user with fists of steel, allowing them to inflict 400% bonus damage.

Given that the fight on the Factory Roof will mostly involve a lot of fisticuffing, Kla is the perfect character for the job. With each blow dealing massive amounts of damage, steamrolling opponents will be easy.

2) Wukong

While this mischief-maker's ability, Camouflage, has limited uses in normal Battle Royale, it shines bright in the Factory Roof challenge. Users can utilize the ability to become a smaller target in combat.

Although there is a slight speed penalty of 20% when in bush form, the user can still move about swiftly. They can use this ability to move about unseen in the unfolding chaos.

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok's Drop The Beat ability makes him one of the best characters for the Factory Roof challenge in Free Fire MAX. Once activated, the user will recover five hit points every second.

Additionally, they will also gain a 15% boost to movement speed. This can be used to run away from opponents or create some distance during the fight. With an effective usage time of 10 seconds and a cooldown period of 45 seconds, this ability is a game-changer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu