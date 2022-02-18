Best Free Fire MAX characters for Ranked mode in February 2022

To win a match in Free Fire MAX, players have to effectively utilize the characters' special abilities present in the game. As of this writing, there are around 45 different ones to choose from.

With numerous users looking ahead to push their ranks, the choice of characters emerges among the most critical aspects that can impact their progress.

Even though the overall selection is based on the playing style, many gamers hunt for the best characters they can pick to improve their overall in-game performance.

Note: The list below represents the writer's opinion, and the choice of character will vary from user to user.

Top characters to choose for ranked mode in Free Fire MAX

3) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler, the in-game persona of Sơn Tùng M-TP, is pretty good for those who like playing aggressively. After activating his Riptide Rhythm ability, a sonic wave gets released forward, damaging five Gloo Walls in a 50-meter radius. A 60-second cooldown is then applied.

Furthermore, every Gloo Wall deployed will lead to an increase in health recovery commencing at 4 points. Upon reaching the max level, the range is raised to 100 meters, the cooldown is reduced to 40 seconds, and the health restoration is enhanced to 9 points.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok, or Alok, is one of the most beloved characters in the game's community, with many people favoring his great 'Drop the Beat' ability. A 5-metre aura is created when utilized, enhancing the movement speed by 10% and recovering 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

The effects do not stack, and the ability then has a cooldown of 45 seconds in Free Fire MAX. If the character is advanced to the greatest level possible in the game, the duration will be raised to 10 seconds, and the movement speed will be increased by 15%.

1) K

Ability: Master of All

K occupies the peak spot on this list, and ever since the developers buffed his ability, he has been arguably the finest option in Free Fire MAX. Master of All increases the max EP by 50 and further features two modes: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology.

With the former, the EP conversion rate increases by 500%, whereas Psychology restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. The act of mode-switch has a 3-second cooldown. After an increase in levels, the Psychology mode only gets affected, with users eligible to restore 3 EP per second, up to a max of 250 EP.

