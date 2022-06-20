Best Free Fire MAX control settings for rush gameplay and 1v4 fights in OB34 version

Garena Free Fire MAX's in-game content is almost identical to the original eponymous tactical shooter. Moreover, both titles allow players to use the same in-game account to sign in and register/save their progress. Thus, Free Fire and its MAX variant are essentially the same and operate on the same server.

The same server makes both games' collective active user base even more massive. Hence, it becomes difficult for almost gamers to compete in different game modes, especially when playing 1v4.

They will have to consider various factors before playing solo vs. squad these days, and one of them is HUD.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Most suitable HUD for solo vs. squad fights (OB34 version)

Readers can customize the HUD in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The HUD (heads-up display) is crucial in any tactical shooter as it enables users to command their in-game characters. Using this feature, they can aim, shoot, move, and perform other essential movements on the battlefield.

Most games allow players to customize their HUD layouts for a more user-friendly experience. Free Fire MAX falls into the same category as individuals can tweak their controls and enable/disable various buttons on HUD for better comfort.

They can use the same HUD customizations to better command characters during solo vs. squad scuffles. However, before making any tweaks, gamers should understand the ideal layout for the game.

What should be ideal layout for 1v4 fights?

Players can use different control settings to suit their grip (way of holding a device) and the size of the smartphone/tablet. Furthermore, these control settings define the strategy or the kind of combat.

Users use both thumbs to control the character's actions in a two-finger setup. It suits the role of an aggressor in Free Fire MAX but also results in poor movement skills. Thus, it automatically becomes unsuitable for 1v4.

In the case of four-finger claw settings, gamers use both their thumbs and index fingers. Thus, it results in gold-like movement skills on the battlefield, but the shooting and aiming become hard to master at close range.

Therefore, a three-finger claw is the most suitable control setting for 1v4 combat situations. It allows users to balance movement skills and shooting/aiming during fights at different ranges.

Although, like any control setting, three-finger is hard to handle initially, players can master it with ample practice in the training range. They can use the HUD layout in the Free Fire MAX OB34 version, as shown in the image below:

HUD suitable for 1v4 fights (Image via Garena)

Gamers can open Free Fire MAX and tap on the settings shown with the "gear" icon. In the system settings, they can access the "controls" and tap on the "customize HUD" to copy the settings.

Additional control settings: Part 1

Other control settings that players should adjust: Part 1 (Image via Garena)

Additional control settings: Part 2

Other control settings that readers should adjust: Part 2 (Image via Garena)

Gamers can disable the additional buttons/keys that are of no use. Moreover, they can adjust the placement of the "fire" and other buttons per their grip or the device's size.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far