Best Free Fire MAX graphics settings for smooth gameplay on mid-range Android devices

Garena has delivered on its promise of providing an upgraded battle royale experience with Free Fire MAX. The enhanced version of Free Fire has better graphics and animation, which most players can easily notice.

However, the increase in quality of mechanics and graphics has also raised issues for mid-range Android devices. Free Fire is compatible and runs smoothly on most smartphones, while the MAX variant has faced some frame drops.

The core reason for the problem can be attributed to the high graphic settings being employed. Therefore, tweaking the Free Fire MAX graphics settings can help attain smoother gameplay on mid-range Android devices.

Tweak Free Fire MAX graphic settings for a smoother gameplay

Display settings should be kept lower (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Before adjusting the graphic settings, players should make sure they have a steady internet connection and no apps running in the background, as both of the reasons can give rise to frame drops and excessive lagging issues.

After ensuring a stable internet connection and free RAM, follow the steps below to make adjustments:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX app, tap on settings in the icon, and players can look at the different types of customizations available in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Choose the display settings and observe the default settings.

Step 3: Players should make sure they have applied the following settings for their mid-range smartphones:

Graphics - Smooth

- Smooth High FPS - Normal

- Normal Auto Scale - Off

- Off Notch Screen - On

Smooth settings for graphics will reduce the quality of graphics, while the Normal option for High FPS will downgrade the number of frames per second and minimize the chances of frame drops and lags. The other two settings are optional.

Step 4: Once users have made the adjustments, they can test the settings in an actual match and observe the difference.

Players should use the Ultra settings in Free Fire MAX when they have a smartphone with a Snapdragon 6 series or higher processor and at least a RAM of 3 GB. They can also look for an equivalent processor of Mediatek.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen