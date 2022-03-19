Best Free Fire MAX Holi event 2022 rewards to get this week

A broad range of events are regularly available in Free Fire MAX, and the developers typically release new ones to keep the players engaged in the game. The community always looks forward to their commencement since they provide an opportunity to earn a variety of freebies.

Currently, on the Indian server, Holi-themed events are taking place, offering a plethora of one-of-a-kind rewards. They are, however, set to expire soon, so players must act quickly and complete the tasks to receive the best item accessible to them.

Note: The rewards mentioned below are based on the writer’s opinion.

Top 3 rewards to get in Free Fire MAX Holi events

3) M1917 – Color Blaze

M1917 – Color Blaze has been made available as part of the recently commenced event – ‘Holi Extra Reward.’ Users have to complete the simple task of playing for 60 minutes to earn this gun skin.

The following are the stats affected by using it in Free Fire MAX:

Rate of Fire: +

Reload Speed: -

Magazine: +

Moreover, a few other rewards are available in the same event, like Weapon Royale Vouchers and Pet Food.

2) Switching Steps Emote

The Switching Steps Emote has caught the eye of numerous players, and they can acquire it through the ‘Gather Balloons, Make a Splash’ event, which will be ending tomorrow, i.e., 20 March. In essence, individuals have to accumulate a given number of tokens:

30 Red Balloons

20 Orange Balloons

30 Blue Balloons

These tokens have to be collected (Image via Garena)

Upon accumulating them, the emote can be redeemed. Additionally, a vehicle skin and weapon loot crates can be acquired via this event.

1) Prismatic Warrior Bundle

Prismatic Warrior Bundle is another excellent reward presented to gamers in the ongoing events in Free Fire MAX.

It is not difficult to accomplish the event, and participants have to complete the mini-game of Snakes & Ladders, in which they must reach the 64th spot, which is the finish. Regardless, they would also require good luck to make it through the event.

