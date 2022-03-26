Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for maximum headshots in March 2022

Mastering and refining the skill of gunplay is needed to progress to the next level in Free Fire MAX. Although each gun has different damage, headshots are the cleanest and fastest way to take down an opponent while taking the least damage.

Getting the sensitivity settings right is the first step towards getting consistency at hitting more headshots. Even though these are subjective and depend on several factors, including the device being utilized, the general trend in the community is to set it at the higher end of the scale.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Best sensitivity in Free Fire MAX for headshots

These are only recommended sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX, and players should adjust them to suit their own preferences. They can even go above and beyond these limits if they feel more confident doing so.

Best senstivity settings (Image via Garena)

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 85 – 95

2x Scope: 75 – 85

4x Scope: 75 – 85

Sniper Scope: 65 – 75

Free Look: 80 – 90

They can set the sensitivity and practice on the training island to fine-tune it further. Later, they may enter a few unranked games before stepping into the ranked mode.

Moreover, it is advised that users should not continuously change their sensitivity as it will not yield results but also have a negative impact, since it takes time to adapt to a particular one.

Steps to change the sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX

Users may follow the steps outlined below to change the sensitivity settings within the game quickly:

Step 1: Open the settings section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the gear option in the top right corner.

Select Sensitivity settings and make the adjustments (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Sensitivity tab from the various options and adjust the settings accordingly.

Players may even reset the settings to default with a single click.

Tips for more headshots

There is no other substitute for regular and consistent practice. Gamers can train their aim in the range on dummy targets and head to the combat zone on the training island to get a match-like experience.

Additionally, users must be experienced executing drag headshots with SMGs and Assault Rifles since this will allow gamers to obtain kills quickly. The essence of the trick is that players need to drag their fire button in the direction of the enemy's head, locking the crosshair on the head and securing an easy kill.

Players at the higher level may even practice hitting one tap with shotguns and Desert Eagle, but it requires considerable practice.

Edited by Saman