5 beginners tips to increase headshots percentage in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Beginners in Free Fire MAX tend to be rusty when it comes to landing headshots. Given the various dynamics at play, it's not easy to achieve the same. Thankfully, there are a few tips that can help improve the situation.

While these tips and tricks may not help the player become a crack shot in-game, they will enable them to work towards landing headshots with ease. This will give them a massive combat advantage when going up against other beginners in battle.

Ways to increase headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX

5) Practice in training mode

As a beginner trying to master landing headshots in Free Fire MAX, the best place to do so is in the training mode. Even though live targets are better as they offer more dynamics, training dummies are safer.

Players can test out the numerous weapons available in-game and see how they function in combat situations. This will help the player learn the basics of landing headshots in-game.

4) Master quick-scope technique

Scoping in to shoot at targets enables the player to be more accurate in combat. They can see their targets clearly at long range and focus fire exactly where they want to.

To improve upon the scope-in technique, players can practice how to quick-scope. Rather than being scoped in after the first shot, they must scope out after shooting and repeat the process. This technique mitigates recoil and gives the user a broader field of view while shooting.

3) Use weapons that have low recoil

There are many weapons to choose from in Free Fire MAX. However, when it comes to landing headshots, players should choose weapons with the least amount of recoil.

In intense combat situations, this will allow them to sustain fire for longer periods. The only alternative to weapons with low recoil is shooting in burst mode or single shots.

2) Don't rush the learning process

Most professionals in Free Fire MAX can quick-scope and land a headshot on a moving target with ease. Many beginners tend to look at these gameplay videos and try to mimic them. Unfortunately, they will keep missing their shots.

To learn how to land headshots, players must be patient. It takes a lot of time and practice. They should first master landing body shots while being steadily scoped in. Gradually, they will be able to pan effortlessly and aim for the head.

1) Wait for the target to stop moving

One of the best ways to increase headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX is by shooting at stationary targets. This will allow the player to execute the perfect shot without much effort.

Sadly, opportunities like this rarely occur during a match. However, they are good stepping stones to becoming proficient in combat. Gradually, players will gain the confidence to shoot at targets that are walking or sprinting.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu