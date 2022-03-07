5 best legendary Free Fire MAX rewards released in 2022

Garena isn’t reluctant to include exclusive items in Free Fire MAX, and they’ve been regularly putting legendary cosmetics, such as skins, costumes, emotes, and more, into the game. All such things are generally distributed through Luck Royale, the Elite Pass, events, and more.

Since the start of 2022, there have been many unique events like New Age, Squad Beatz, She Plays Free Fire, and others, each of which has introduced a unique set of legendary themed rewards.

Note: The following list comprises legendary items of different categories that the developers have released for free.

Top legendary rewards released in Free Fire MAX for free

5) Brassy Backpack (Backpack skin)

The Brassy Backpack was made accessible for free around a month ago on 12 February during the peak day festivities of the Squad Beatz event. It has a nice look, and the special effect adds to its overall appeal.

Users were not required to complete any tasks in the event, and all they had to do was sign-in on the designated day to get it for entirely no cost.

4) Jingle Head (Loot Box)

During the start of 2022, there was content based on the New Age campaign running in Free Fire MAX, and there were tons of new additions, including the Alpine map and more. One of the events that ran was the 'Play More with Friends', which offered the Jingle Head loot box, among other items.

As the event’s name implies, players had to play a total of 20 games alongside their friends to get the skin for free.

3) Goldrim Tribute (Katana skin)

Katana skins are also among the most sought-after cosmetics among players, with many people looking for ways to obtain exclusive ones. Recently, a top-up event specifically for the game’s MAX version granted gamers the Goldrim Tribute skin for Katana.

It merely required users to top-up 100 diamonds and had no additional prerequisites. However, the event came to an end on 3 March.

2) Ruthless Jinx Bundle (Costume)

Costume Bundles are yet another item that gamers are always on the lookout for since they enhance the esthetic element of the characters. Ruthless Jinx was one of the developers' best-looking female costumes for free during the game’s ‘She Plays Free Fire’ campaign.

Back when the event was active, users were asked by the developers to collect a total of 15x SHE tokens, which were attainable after completing the specific missions.

1) Creed Slay (Emote)

The Creed Slay emote added to Free Fire MAX with Assassin’s Creed-collaboration events, and it has a pretty unique animation. The top-up event, which features it as a reward, commenced on 4 March and is active until 9 March.

Gamers are provided with buying 500 diamonds within the battle royale title to acquire the same for free. Additionally, there’s another legendary skin present – Hunter’s Blade. Users can access the guide for this event by clicking here.

