5 best landing spots on Bermuda map after Free Fire OB32 update

Battle royale, i.e., BR mode, is one of the primary attractions of Free Fire, alongside other featured ones like Clash Squad and more. Many players wish to improve their overall performance on the battlefield, and numerous factors can play a role in the same process; the choice of the landing spot is one of them.

Even though loot is spread randomly over the map, individuals can get a strategic edge and a significant portion of supplies if they land in the right place. As a result, individuals tend to look for the best options they can choose.

Explore these landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map after the OB32 update

5) Hangar

The Hangar, which comes in at number five on this list, is an excellent choice for those searching for a safe landing location in Free Fire. It is ideal for those who like to play passively since they can easily grab the required items and shift their positions.

Numerous compounds are available at the location, which they can use to gather the supplies.

4) Mars Electric

Many players frequently underestimate Mars Electric because of its location near the bottom of the map. It has a good quantity of loot and often includes a vehicle that individuals can use to move around during the match.

Nonetheless, they might have to move out of Mars Electric in the early stages due to zone formation. As a result, they must be prepared to move quickly after gathering the necessary items.

3) Clock Tower

Free Fire users may also drop in at the Clock Tower, another fantastic location on the Bermuda map. The large quantity of loot available is one of the main reasons it is so appealing to many gamers.

However, keep an eye out for potential opponents since there is usually a lot of bloodshed. This is believed to be one of the hot drops of the map.

2) Peak

Peak is positioned near the center of the map and can provide users with a significant strategic advantage because they will not have to rotate during the early times. They can stay and search the houses to gather the items needed for the match.

Additionally, there are multiple ziplines available around Peak, which individuals can use to rotate later, depending on the formation of the zone.

1) Mill

Mill holds the top rank and is arguably the finest place for gamers to dive onto in Free Fire. Although there aren't many places to take cover, the loot is somewhat evenly distributed around the area.

But there may be some adversaries, and users will need to exercise caution to survive for a longer period.

