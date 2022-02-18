Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for movement and 360° Gloo Wall trick in February 2022

Every player in Free Fire MAX aspires to enhance their position in the game, and there are several contributing factors. With the game offering a high degree of versatility in terms of settings, sensitivity is clearly one of the most important aspects.

Getting this right can help enhance numerous aspects of the gameplay, including gunplay, hitting more headshots, executing tricks such as the 360° Gloo Wall, and even basic movement. However, it is important to note that such changes do not immediately result in better gameplay and that gamers must practice with these settings to get better.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX

Sensitivity is highly subjective and depends on the device and the preferences of players themselves. It is generally preferred to have the sensitivity set to the upper end of the range in Garena Free Fire MAX. There are various advantages to this, like the swift movement of camera angle, drag headshot and to quickly place 360° Gloo Wall and more.

Set the sensitivity to a higher range (Image via Garena)

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 70

Free Look: 75 – 80

Gamers should head to the training ground and carefully fine-tune the sensitivity as simply copying other users will not lead to a comfortable setting.

Importantly, they should leave the Aim Precision as normal, making gunplay much easier. It will take some time for gamers to adjust to the new settings, and subsequently, gamers should not change it very often.

What is 360° Gloo Wall and how to perform it?

The 360° Gloo Wall trick is a fancier term for players surrounding themselves with Gloo Walls as protection. It is generally used in custom room matches with an unlimited supply of these grenades, but can be conveniently performed in regular matches as well. It is especially useful to create a player's own cover when in the open or to revive downed teammates.

After firing, players should crouch, set their crosshairs on the ground beside them, and use the Gloo Wall. Subsequently, they will have to drag the fire button and place the Gloo Wall while rotating the joystick.

Edited by Atul S