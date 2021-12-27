Best Free Fire MAX settings for one-tap headshots (2022)

Landing headshots is one of the most effective ways to eliminate an enemy in Free Fire MAX, and it is a crucial skill that players need to master. Because of this, they are typically driven to become more proficient in shooting and to hit one-tap headshots.
Many factors influence aim in Free Fire MAX, and sensitivity is one of the most influential. If gamers have the proper settings, they can better manage their aim.
Free Fire MAX settings for one-tap headshots (2022)
Sensitivity
Players in Free Fire MAX can apply this sensitivity:
- General: 100
- Red Dot: 100
- 2x Scope: 90-95
- 4x Scope: 80-85
- Sniper Scope: 75-80
- Free Look: 70-75
It may take some time for players to adjust to this sensitivity. Likewise, they can modify the ones described above to their preference.
Another thing that players would have to note is that hitting one-tap headshots isn't an easy task and would require considerable practice. They can head to the training range and grind to achieve the same purpose.
Graphics and more
The graphics have little to no effect on the gameplay. However, it may be crucial because it influences the smoothness of the game.
These have to be set according to the device being used by the players, and those with low-end phones are recommended to play in the lowest graphics settings, which would enable them to have fewer frame drops. Doing so will help them hit more accurate shots in the process of aiming for one-tap headshots.
Steps to change settings in Free Fire MAX
Gamers can follow the steps below after they open Free Fire MAX on their devices:
Step 1: When the lobby screen in Free Fire MAX displays, players must touch on this icon.
Step 2: This will take them to the 'Settings' menu in-game. Players can then visit the 'Sensitivity' and 'Display' tabs to customize the sensitivity and graphics in Free Fire.
Note: The article is entirely based on the opinion of the writer. Sensitivity settings may vary based on players' preferences.