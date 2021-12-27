Best Free Fire MAX settings for one-tap headshots (2022)

Landing headshots is one of the most effective ways to eliminate an enemy in Free Fire MAX, and it is a crucial skill that players need to master. Because of this, they are typically driven to become more proficient in shooting and to hit one-tap headshots.

Many factors influence aim in Free Fire MAX, and sensitivity is one of the most influential. If gamers have the proper settings, they can better manage their aim.

Free Fire MAX settings for one-tap headshots (2022)

Sensitivity

These settings can be applied by the players (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Players in Free Fire MAX can apply this sensitivity:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90-95

4x Scope: 80-85

Sniper Scope: 75-80

Free Look: 70-75

It may take some time for players to adjust to this sensitivity. Likewise, they can modify the ones described above to their preference.

Another thing that players would have to note is that hitting one-tap headshots isn't an easy task and would require considerable practice. They can head to the training range and grind to achieve the same purpose.

Graphics and more

Graphics (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The graphics have little to no effect on the gameplay. However, it may be crucial because it influences the smoothness of the game.

These have to be set according to the device being used by the players, and those with low-end phones are recommended to play in the lowest graphics settings, which would enable them to have fewer frame drops. Doing so will help them hit more accurate shots in the process of aiming for one-tap headshots.

Steps to change settings in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can follow the steps below after they open Free Fire MAX on their devices:

Step 1: When the lobby screen in Free Fire MAX displays, players must touch on this icon.

Gamers have to tap on this icon to visit in-game settings in Free Fire MAX (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 2: This will take them to the 'Settings' menu in-game. Players can then visit the 'Sensitivity' and 'Display' tabs to customize the sensitivity and graphics in Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article is entirely based on the opinion of the writer. Sensitivity settings may vary based on players' preferences.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha