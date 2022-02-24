Best Free Fire MAX settings to reduce lag and frame drops in 2022

Following Free Fire's global success, Garena launched a spec-heavy version called Free Fire MAX to offer gamers a better experience. It offers the same original gameplay without any alteration but delivers relatively higher visuals, translating to higher device requirements.

Since players can utilize the same account in both the titles and their progress is maintained across the applications, many have shifted to the better version. However, some of them face lag and frame drops when attempting to play the title. Here are the settings that gamers can employ to reduce lag and enjoy the game.

Best Free Fire MAX settings for smooth gameplay

Free Fire MAX's display or graphic settings should be adjusted based on the player's device. If their phone is capable of running the title smoothly at the Ultra settings, they may want to do so for the best visual experience.

Set the graphics to smooth (Image via Garena)

However, players using an entry-level device should adjust the graphics to smooth or standard, depending on the device's capabilities. The former is a better option in this instance. Anything higher would mean reduced performance.

Users may toggle the High FPS option to High to ensure smooth gaming. But if a frame drop arises, they can reset it to the normal option. Users should shut down any other background apps that are consuming RAM. This can also help them improve the game's performance by minimizing frame drops and stutters.

Turn of the effects (Image via Garena)

Additionally, users may turn off Visual Effects, HD Textures, and Vehicle Effects (comprises of bullet trails, safe zone effects, and more) to have a smoother gameplay.

Steps to changing the settings

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Make the changes under the necessary tabs (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the Display tab and FF MAX tab to make the changes.

Even with the lowest settings, if players face lag or frame drops, they should consider reverting to the standard version to provide a much better and smoother experience. Moreover, they should not use mods, third-party GFX tools, or similar items under any circumstances since they might have major repercussions.

