Best Free Fire MAX settings for smooth gameplay with no FPS drop

Since the launch of Free Fire MAX, it has grabbed the attention of numerous mobile players due to its more optimized features compared to the older variant, such as higher resolution, graphics, FPS, and more.
However, it uses more resources on the device, resisting gamers from playing it with its peak settings on devices with low-end specs. Nevertheless, gamers can yet play the MAX variant on low- and mid-level gadgets with no latency by altering certain in-game settings.
Free Fire MAX: Best settings to experience smooth gameplay without lag
Mobile gamers can implement the following settings on Free Fire MAX to get a lag-free experience.
1) FF MAX settings
The FF MAX section contains the foremost settings exclusively provided by the developers for MAX iteration. By changing a few options, gamers can play this version with almost the same smoothness as if they were playing the normal Free Fire.
For those who cannot take a risk of even a tiny lag, they can select all the settings to off or classic in the FF MAX settings. Otherwise, they can only adjust the following:
- Lobby Style: Classic
- Display you own lobby: Off
- Display team leader's lobby: Off
- Animation: Classic
- Visual Effects: Off
- HD Texture: Off
2) Display
Display settings have always been one of the top priorities when it comes to low-end mobile devices. Usually, these phones do not have the aptitude to run with higher resolution and graphics. Consequently, the devices get heated, falling even further behind in performance.
Therefore, players should keep their Display settings optimal. The ideal set of settings for display is as follows:
- Graphics: Standard (keep it smooth if necessary)
- FPS: Normal
Selecting the high FPS option may lead to a sudden drop in FPS while in intense fight situations. Hence, keep it at normal to prevent this from happening.
3) Controls
There are not many options to be changed in this section. Most settings are made available for gamers to adjust as per their preferences. However, the following ones shouldn't be ignored:
- Kill notification: Classic
- Damage indicator: Classic
- Visual Effects: No Blood (Important)
- Hitmarker: Classic
4) Sensitivity
Every Free Fire MAX player desires to make smooth and accurate headshots with fast movement and quick reflexes. However, due to their unsuited sensitivity settings, they might have failed to do so.
The following set of settings can play a vital role if the earlier mentioned points are noted carefully:
- General: 90-100
- Red Dot: 85-95
- 2X Scope: 80-90
- 4X Scope: 70-90
- Sniper: 50-70
- Free look: As per your comfort.
Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinion. While these settings are recommended, players should try different variations to find settings that are optimum for their playstyle.