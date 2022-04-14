Best Free Fire MAX settings for smooth gameplay with no FPS drop

Since the launch of Free Fire MAX, it has grabbed the attention of numerous mobile players due to its more optimized features compared to the older variant, such as higher resolution, graphics, FPS, and more.

However, it uses more resources on the device, resisting gamers from playing it with its peak settings on devices with low-end specs. Nevertheless, gamers can yet play the MAX variant on low- and mid-level gadgets with no latency by altering certain in-game settings.

Free Fire MAX: Best settings to experience smooth gameplay without lag

Mobile gamers can implement the following settings on Free Fire MAX to get a lag-free experience.

1) FF MAX settings

These settings can drastically reduce the overload on the device (Image via Garena)

The FF MAX section contains the foremost settings exclusively provided by the developers for MAX iteration. By changing a few options, gamers can play this version with almost the same smoothness as if they were playing the normal Free Fire.

For those who cannot take a risk of even a tiny lag, they can select all the settings to off or classic in the FF MAX settings. Otherwise, they can only adjust the following:

Lobby Style: Classic

Classic Display you own lobby: Off

Off Display team leader's lobby: Off

Off Animation: Classic

Classic Visual Effects: Off

Off HD Texture: Off

2) Display

Display settings can reduce the heat generated (Image via Garena)

Display settings have always been one of the top priorities when it comes to low-end mobile devices. Usually, these phones do not have the aptitude to run with higher resolution and graphics. Consequently, the devices get heated, falling even further behind in performance.

Therefore, players should keep their Display settings optimal. The ideal set of settings for display is as follows:

Graphics: Standard (keep it smooth if necessary)

Standard (keep it smooth if necessary) FPS: Normal

Selecting the high FPS option may lead to a sudden drop in FPS while in intense fight situations. Hence, keep it at normal to prevent this from happening.

3) Controls

There are not many options to be changed in this section. Most settings are made available for gamers to adjust as per their preferences. However, the following ones shouldn't be ignored:

Kill notification: Classic

Classic Damage indicator: Classic

Classic Visual Effects: No Blood (Important)

No Blood (Important) Hitmarker: Classic

4) Sensitivity

Every Free Fire MAX player desires to make smooth and accurate headshots with fast movement and quick reflexes. However, due to their unsuited sensitivity settings, they might have failed to do so.

The following set of settings can play a vital role if the earlier mentioned points are noted carefully:

General: 90-100 Red Dot: 85-95 2X Scope: 80-90 4X Scope: 70-90 Sniper: 50-70 Free look: As per your comfort.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinion. While these settings are recommended, players should try different variations to find settings that are optimum for their playstyle.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan