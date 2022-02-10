Best Free Fire OB32 settings to use on 3 GB RAM phones in 2022

Garena Free Fire has registered staggering numbers in userbase, and its growth has outshone many other games. The majority of users own smartphones with 2 GB or 3 GB RAM, and developers have rolled out consistent updates while maintaining the compatibility of Garena Free Fire on low-end devices.

Free Fire is not the best option in terms of graphics quality, but the BR shooter provides an enjoyable gaming experience through various other in-game features. However, it is pretty tricky for the new players to master the controls as newbies often face issues regarding sensitivity and display on 3 GB RAM devices.

Garena Free Fire: The ideal in-game settings for 3 GB RAM devices after OB32 update

Before adjusting any settings, beginners should understand that the tweaks will only help make controls and the game's performance more efficient. To get better results in the matches, one should improve their skills.

Players can start by tweaking the display settings and adjusting the sensitivity alongside HUD.

1) Display settings

Display settings in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Most of the 3 GB RAM devices can handle higher display settings for Free Fire. However, users can use the lower-level adjustments to enhance the efficiency of the output they get from the game.

Display

Graphics - Standard High FPS - High (Choose "Normal" lagging persists)

Minimap

Autoscale - On Minimap - Based on personal preference.

Notch Screen - On

Players can use the "High" setting for frame rate, but it can lead to excessive lagging in some devices. Hence, one can resort to "Normal" adjustments if heating issues or lagging persist.

2) Controls (Custom HUD and other functions)

Unlike display settings, users should not adjust custom HUD objectively to sort out their preferences and comfort. Gamers should choose to customize their HUD layout and enable/disable specific functions based on the grip they use.

The role of the users in a team and their gameplay strategy also dominates the claw-setting they use. Although a three-finger claw grip is quite popular and suits most users, players should adjust based on how they hold their devices.

3) Sensitivity

One can also make sensitivity adjustments using the training mode (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity adjustments should also reflect players' comfort, and one can make the tweaks subjectively. However, unlike custom HUD, it is easy to be accustomed to different sensitivity settings.

Hence, one should use the following settings for hassle-free movement and accurate aiming:

General: 95-99

95-99 Red Dot: 91-95

91-95 2x Scope: 79-82

79-82 4x Scope: 55-59

55-59 Sniper Scope: 49-53

49-53 Free Look: 77-81

