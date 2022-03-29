Best Free Fire OB33 sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots

In Free Fire, hitting one-tap headshots during a gunfight is the most satisfying experience. Although these are very tough to execute for novice users, they can help effortlessly take down opponents even at different ranges.

Setting up the sensitivity is the first step towards getting more one-taps in the game. However, even after the user has adjusted them, it requires considerable practice to master.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and users must avoid playing it.

Best sensitivity in Free Fire OB33 version for one-tap headshots

Sensitivity is suggestive, and gamers can further fine-tune these depending on their preference. They can even surpass this range if they find it comfortable.

Sensitivity settings to apply

Sensitivity depends on several factors, with mobile being the most important. Players utilizing an entry-level or mid-range device must set their sensitivity to the higher end of the scale. In contrast, those with high-end devices can lower it a bit.

Initially, many players will find it challenging to get accustomed to the new sensitivity. Subsequently, they can spend some time in the training island first and play a few unranked clash squad games.

Steps to change the sensitivity

You may change the sensitivity by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the gear icon in the top right corner of the screen to access the settings.

You can press here

Step 2: Navigate through the settings and select the sensitivity tab.

Step 3: Finally, adjust the settings carefully as per your preference.

Other important settings

Set Aim Precision to default

Gamers should set the aim assist to default to enable them to land more shots on their opponents. Moreover, suppose users feel that they are experiencing lag and frame drops. In this case, they may even reduce the graphics settings to ensure a smooth experience.

Tips for hitting one tap

Free Fire has a heavy aim assist, and placing the crosshair close to the opponent will generally lock it directly into the torso. As a result, users must ensure that their crosshair is not locked to their opponent (it should be white in color).

Next, they should drag and shoot the right fire button towards the head of the opponent to hit a headshot.

This will take a lot of time and practice to master. Users can hone their skills on the training ground by practicing on the dummy and heading to the combat zone to fight the real enemies.

