Best Free Fire pets for rank push in MAX version

Pets serve as a player's companion on the battlefield in Free Fire MAX, accompanying them wherever they go and helping them triumph. Pets have become an integral part of the game's experience, with 20 of these available to the users.

The choice of pet is determined by various factors, including the play style, the character used, and more. While pets are not as impactful as the characters, choosing the proper pet may significantly influence and aid in rank pushing.

Note: This list reflects the writer's opinion.

Best pets in Free Fire MAX for pushing rank

5) Rockie

Rockie (Image via Garena)

Rockie's Stay Chill reduces the cooldown time of any equipped active skill in Free Fire MAX. This reduction is set at 6% at the first level, and gamers will experience 15% lesser cooldown time at level three of the ability.

This might seem insignificant at first glance, but when equipped with a character like Chrono, which has a cooldown time of 180 seconds, gamers will save just under a half-minute in cooldown time, i.e., they will be able to use it every 153 seconds.

4) Dreki

Dreki (Image via Garena)

Dreki is an excellent choice for gamers looking to gain information on opponents. The owner can spot one opponent using medkits within the 10m range, which lasts for 3 seconds. At the highest level, users can spot four opponents using medkits within the 30m range, lasting for 5 seconds.

Drek becomes very important in the last few circles of Free Fire MAX, where the play zone is relatively smaller and players are in close proximity. Once you get to the location, it becomes easier to devise a game plan.

3) Falco

Falco (Image via Garena)

Falco is indispensable in the battle royale mode. It improves the landing speed, enabling them to get the loot faster. There is a 15% boost in the gliding speed and a 25% increase in the diving speed after the parachute opens. Moreover, this boost is applicable to the entire team.

At the highest level, gamers experience a 45% increase in the gliding speed and a 50% increase in the diving speed after the parachute opens. As a result, gamers can land almost twice as fast as those not equipping Falco.

2) Ottero

Ottero is excellent option to use with A124 and K(Image via Garena)

Ottero comes equipped with the Double Blubber skill, which comes into action when a treatment gun or med kit is used; the receiver will also get some EP. This amount of EP recovered is equivalent to 35% of the HP restored at the first level, and rises to 65% of the HP regained at the maximum level.

This becomes very useful when used with other Free Fire MAX characters like K and A124 as these two can quickly convert EP to HP every.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor is one of the most used pet in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Mr. Waggor was the most used pet in recent times for its amazing ability called Smooth Gloo. It replenishes 1 Gloo Wall grenade every 120 seconds if users do not have any of these available. At the highest level, the pet can produce 1 Gloo Wall every 100 seconds when the user has less than 2 of these available.

These grenades form one of the most useful utilities at the highest levels. The ability to generate this every few seconds thus is very impactful.

Edited by Saman