Best Free Fire sensitivity and control settings for close-range fights in May 2022

As a beginner in Free Fire, it is essential to adjust the sensitivity and control settings correctly to improve response time and climb to the higher tiers of the battle royale title. While the player’s device heavily influences the optimal sensitivity settings, the control settings remain relatively stable across various devices.

Generally, it is deemed wise to have the sensitivity set at higher levels to ensure smooth gunplay. A faster sensitivity will also help players pull off several tricks like drag headshots, one-taps, and more. Additionally, higher sensitivity becomes even more effective while fighting at close range.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers are advised against installing or playing the battle royale title due to government-imposed restrictions. They may play the MAX version, which is not banned in the country.

Optimal sensitivity and control settings that Free Fire players can use for close-range fights (May 2022)

Sensitivity settings

These are the sensitivity settings that gamers can use (Image via Garena)

Here’s the list of settings players can apply in Free Fire to excel in close-range fights:

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 85 – 95

2x Scope: 85 – 95

4x Scope: 75-85

Sniper Scope: 70-75

Free Look: 80-90

These configurations are not set in stone, and players can make additional adjustments according to their preferences. It may take some time to get accustomed to the new settings, and individuals are advised to get comfortable with them in the training range.

Control settings

Recommended control settings for Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the recommended Control Settings that gamers can apply in the game:

Aim Precision: Default

Left Fire Button: Always

Quick Weapon Switch: On

Quick Reload: Off

Hold Fire to Scope: Off

Grenade Slot: Double Slot

Vehicle Controls: Two-handed

Auto-parachute: On

Run Mode: Classic

In-game tips: Default

Kill notifications: On

Damage Indicator: New

Auto Switch Gun: On

Visual Effects: Classic

Free Look: On

Parachute: On

Sprint: Off

Drive: Off

Hitmarker: New

Teammate Info: Translucent

The majority of these configurations do not impact aim, and players should not hesitate to change them. However, the ones listed above will undoubtedly guarantee a positive experience.

Tips to fight in close range

1) Characters

Gamers must equip characters like Hayato in the combination, who can deal heavy damage to their opponents when their HP gets reduced. Jota and Jai are also good options for taking fights at close range, given that the former can replenish HP and the latter can reload ammunition, letting players engage in duels continuously.

Many characters with active abilities can be selected for this purpose, such as Dimitri, Alok, K, and even Skyler.

2) Gun choice

Shotguns are a force to reckon with in Free Fire, and utilizing any firearm from this category can help users decimate their opponents within seconds. SMGs are also a good option when users are some distance away from their opponent.

3) Utility

Frag grenades and gloo walls are essential for success in close-quarter combat in Free Fire. A well-timed grenade can take down opponents effortlessly, and gloo walls can provide momentary cover for healing or even outmaneuvering the foes.

