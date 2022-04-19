Best Free Fire sensitivity and control settings for one tap shotgun hits

Since its launch, Free Fire has amassed an enormous player base worldwide. Over time, talented gamers have discovered distinct gameplay techniques to outplay opponents effortlessly. A one-tap headshot is one of those.

The foes can be eliminated within seconds with one-tap headshots. Hence, to outperform, every player wants to learn this magnificent skill. There are many guns capable of offering such shots, among which shotguns can be pretty deadly for short-range combat.

To master this trick, gamers must regularly do an in-game exercise. However, this is somewhat inefficient without having an ideal set of in-game settings.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire: Most suited sensitivity and control settings for making one tap headshots with a shotgun

The skill of making one-tap headshots chiefly depends upon the player's aptitude. Settings only provide gamers with a specific technical advantage. Hence, they must not think of becoming excellent just by changing their in-game settings.

Here are the two principal groups of settings to be altered for one-tap headshots:

1) Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity is the key setting for precise headshots. There are six sliders in this section that should be altered considering the players' playing style and device capacity. It should be noted that the device's performance level predominantly affects these Free Fire settings.

General is the most significant one (Image via Garena)

The following are the most fitting range of numbers for the six sliders that gamers can use to personalize these as per their preferences:

General: 85-100

85-100 Red Dot: 90-100

90-100 2X Scope: 80-100

80-100 4X Scope: 80-100

80-100 Sniper Scope: 60-80

60-80 Free Look: 50-70 (it doesn't affect headshot)

The general setting in Free Fire determines the flexibility in moving the camera angle, ultimately affecting the players' reflexes. The higher the general, the easier it will be to drag shotguns for one-tap headshots. However, for high-end devices, it can be kept close to 85 to avoid over-movement.

Red-dot sensitivity is mainly responsible for the recoils. Recoils often become frustrating while in combat. To reduce it, one with an average-level device can set it close to 95.

SPAS12 is the only shotgun available in Free Fire with a scope. i.e., an in-built 2X scope. Hence, the 2X, 4X, and Sniper Scope sensitivities do not significantly affect one-tap headshots with shotguns.

2) Control settings

Control settings do not have that impact on one-tap headshots. Most of the settings in this panel allow players to enable and disable various features in the shooter.

However, few can indirectly act on gamers' performance while making lethal shots. They can be set as follows:

Aim Precision: Default

Default Visual Effects: No Blood

Aim precision should be at default to keep the 'aim lock' system, and the visual effects setting is mandatory for those with low-end specs on their mobile devices. Enabling the 'No Blood' option in visual effects decreases the lag after each shot.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal views.

