Best Free Fire Sensitivity and graphics settings for 2GB RAM Android devices to play smoothly

Not everyone has a good device to play Free Fire, and many users have an Android phone with only 2GB of RAM. They are constantly on the lookout for methods to improve the smoothness of the game and minimize lag.

Due to this, players seek the most appropriate graphics and sensitivity settings since both have a significant impact on their overall gaming experience. The ones mentioned below can help them achieve the same goal.

Note: This article completely reflects the opinion of the writer, and the choice of settings varies from user to user.

Free Fire sensitivity and graphics settings for 2GB RAM Android devices

Sensitivity settings

These sensitivity settings can be applied by players (Image via Free Fire)

Users with 2GB RAM Android devices are advised to have their sensitivity on the higher end. These are the recommended ones that they can apply to Free Fire:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 85-90

4x Scope: 80-85

Sniper Scope: 75-80

Free Look: 85-90

It may take time for players to adapt to the higher sensitivity. Moreover, they can adjust the ones mentioned above to match their comfort.

Graphics settings

The following graphics settings can be used to get a smooth experience (Image via Free Fire)

Many are already aware that the graphics settings are typically determined by the device being used.

It is recommended that those who own low-end smartphones set the game on the 'Smooth' graphics settings mode to ensure that they get the smoothest experience possible.

The 'High FPS' setting can also be tweaked to 'High.' If they experience lag again, they can change the same setting back to 'Normal.'

Steps to change settings in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps if they want to change their settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users must start Free Fire on their devices, and then they should press on this icon:

Gamers will be taken to the settings tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will redirect them to the 'Settings' tab in-game. Users can subsequently head over to 'Sensitivity' and 'Display' to alter the sensitivity and graphics in Free Fire.

