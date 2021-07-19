Best Free Fire sensitivity for headshots on Android devices

Free Fire is one of the top-ranked battle royale titles on leading app stores. The has game garnered millions of downloads on the internet. Its ability to run smoothly on low-end devices makes it a much better choice for gamers across the globe.

Players can make lots of changes to various in-game settings in Free Fire. Some of these settings include custom HUD layout and sensitivity settings. With a good set of sensitivity settings, players can take out an enemy team in just a few seconds. Here are the best free fire sensitivity settings for headshots on Android devices.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for better headshots

Headshots are the best way in Free Fire to knock an enemy down in an instant. As most users play the game on Android devices, here are the best sensitivity settings for close-, mid- and long-range combat:

1) Close-range headshots

Players who favor close-range can go with these sensitivity settings for more headshots. The maps in Free Fire are smaller, and hence, players tend to get into more gunfights at close range. These sensitivity settings will surely help players get more headshots in a 1v1 situation:

Best Free Fire sensitivity for close-range headshots (Image via Free Fire)

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2x Scope: 70

4x Scope: 60

Sniper Scope: 50

Free Look: 58

Also read: Top 3 Indian Free Fire streamers on YouTube in 2021

2) Mid-range headshots

For players who like to take on mid-range battles in Free Fire, they are mostly pushing tier ranks to leagues like the Grandmaster. Here are the best sensitivity settings for mid-range battles in Free Fire:

Best Free Fire sensitivity for mid-range headshots (Image via Free Fire)

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90

4x Scope: 88

Sniper Scope: 88

Free Look: 60

3) Long-range headshots

Players who prefer long-range battles and weapons can use these sensitivity settings:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 95

4x Scope: 90

Sniper Scope: 90

Free Look: 65

These settings will help them get more headshots at farther distances.

Important Tip: Players are recommended to make the necessary changes to these sensitivity settings. As the touch response rate and display quality differ from low-end to high-end devices on the Android platform. Some small tweaks to these sensitivities will surely enhance a player's gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's personal views.

Also read: How to reach Heroic tier easily in Free Fire season 22 BR ranked mode

Edited by Sabine Algur