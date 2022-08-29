Best Free Fire sensitivity for quick movement and headshots (August 2022)

Several aspects affect the users’ overall experience in Free Fire, with sensitivity settings being among the vital ones. Having the appropriate settings can aid individuals in improving numerous parts of their gameplay and becoming better at the game.

Most players primarily strive to improve their ability to move quickly and hit headshots, both of which strongly depend on their sensitivity settings. While personal preference will always play a part in the final decision on applying the settings, many people recommend having a sensitivity on the higher end.

Read through to find the optimal sensitivity levels for Free Fire.

Note: The following settings are based on the writer’s personal preferences. Choices can vary depending on the user’s personal gameplay style.

Free Fire: Best sensitivity settings to use in the game (August 2022)

These are the most optimal sensitivity settings that players can apply within the game (Image via Garena)

As already mentioned, sensitivity settings play a crucial role in Free Fire. Listed below are the ones that users are advised to use for the battle royale title:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95 – 100

2x Scope: 85 – 95

4x Scope: 80 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 75

Free Look: 80 – 90

The above ranges are not set in stone, and gamers can go above or below the ones mentioned based on their comfortability.

Apart from this, it is also important to note that adjusting to new settings is never easy and would take considerable time. Once individuals are accustomed, they can improve their performance and get better at the game.

Go to the training range and practice to get better in headshots and movement (Image via Garena)

One more thing to take into account is that applying the sensitivity would not directly improve the players better in terms of movement and headshots. They will have to frequently practice by going to the in-game range.

Also, instead of directly diving into the matches, they should warm up by playing a few Clash Squad matches.

How to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire

The process of changing the sensitivity settings is relatively easy. The steps mentioned below can help users if they are not aware of the specifics to alter their sensitivity in the battle royale title.

Step 1: Players can start Free Fire on their mobile devices. Once the game is open, they can click on the ‘Setting’ icon shown below:

Click here will redirect gamers to the in-game settings tab of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: This particular icon will redirect gamers to the in-game settings. Different settings options will soon appear on their screen.

Click on the 'Sensitivity' tab on the left side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can subsequently tap on the ‘Sensitivity’ tab to find their existing sensitivity settings. Once they appear on the screen, the sliders can be dragged to change the required sensitivities.

Step 4: Finally, players can close the in-game settings to have the particular changed sensitivity in the battle royale title.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and users from the particular nation must avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may instead play FF MAX, as the Government of India did not include it in the list of banned applications.

