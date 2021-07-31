Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners to hit accurate headshots

Mobile Battle Royale has seen a boost with games like Free Fire, which offers excellent gameplay and features. This title has been ruling the space and is one of the most downloaded mobile offerings.

Being a shooter-based game, players need a good amount of weapon knowledge and understanding, coupled with a familiar control and sensitivity settings setup.

With Free Fire, players can modify and adjust these settings to achieve better aim and obtain more agile headshots. Getting the latter is crucial, and gamers can knock down enemies in just a few shots. This can be achieved by having the perfect sensitivity and practice.

Beginners guide to Free Fire sensitivity settings

Free Fire sensitivity settings (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire allows players to customize their control layout as well as make changes to their sensitivity settings. This will help better tweak their settings as per their gameplay style and preferences.

Landing headshots is a combination of aim, practice, skills, and correct and precise sensitivity settings. In Free Fire, gamers can grind the game rigorously to attain accuracy and aim. Practicing and playing daily will improve their same as well.

Here are some sensitivity settings that can be useful for those looking to hit accurate headshots in Free Fire.

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 87

4X Scope: 78

AWM Scope: 64

Free Look: 100

Users can follow these steps to adjust their Free Fire sensitivity settings:

Step 1: Boot up the game and wait for the menu screen to appear.

Step 2: Navigate to the in-game settings menu, located in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: In the settings menu, choose the sensitivity tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: Players can then apply the settings mentioned and save them.

As every player is different and unique, what might suit one might not be beneficial for another. So it is advised that they keep tweaking and practicing with the settings until they discover that sweet spot.

Playing a lot of games will gradually enhance their muscle memory and hand-eye coordination.

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer