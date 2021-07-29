The skyrocketing popularity of Free Fire among gamers and fans is remarkable. The developers have also been bountiful and graced the players with a steady inflow of new content and features.

While the game is only available on Android and iOS platforms, players can utilize emulators to play it on their PCs/Laptops.

Gyan Gaming, aka Gyan Sujan, is a prominent content creator in the world of Free Fire. Players admire him and his playstyle and aim to consolidate the same into theirs.

This article will guide players on how to play Free Fire on Windows PC using emulators like Gyan Gaming.

Playing Free Fire on Windows PC using emulators

There are a ton of emulators that players can opt for and install to play Free Fire. Some notable ones being Nox Player, BlueStacks, and a few more. Players can download and install them to play Free Fire on their PCs.

BlueStacks is one of the leading emulators in this space. There are several reasons why this holds true. Here are a few of them:

Pre-set game controls with ease of customization.

High definition graphics and high FPS.

Multiple utility features, including disk clean-up and screenshot.

Ability to record gameplay.

Shooting Mode.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to install and play Free Fire on your PC using BlueStacks:

Step 1: First up, players will need to download the BlueStacks emulator on their respective PCs or laptops. Players can do so by visiting the official website of BlueStacks.

BlueStacks landing page

Step 2: After installing the emulator, players need to log in to their existing Google accounts. They can create a new account if they don't have one.

Players need to search for Free Fire

Step 3: Once logged in, players can click on the Google Play Store and then search for “Garena Free Fire.”

Step 4: Lastly, users can tap on the “Install” button. After a while, Free Fire will shortly get downloaded on BlueStacks.

Log into Free Fire and enjoy the game

Once Free Fire is installed, players can open and log in to the game and directly start having fun. The process is pretty smooth, and if done correctly, there should be no predicament.

Players can watch the above video tutorial by Gyan Gaming himself on how to set up the BlueStacks emulator.

Also read: 5 best tips to reach Heroic tier in Free Fire before Season 22 ends

Edited by Shaheen Banu