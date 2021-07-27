5 best tips to reach Heroic tier in Free Fire before Season 22 ends

Free Fire is one of the most played mobile battle royale games. The game offers a decent experience, and players can fiddle with numerous features that are offered.

There are two modes: Clash Squad and Battle Royale, in which players can play to rank up. The intent is to reach the Heroic Tier, which is the highest tier in Free Fire. Every season players show off their skills and grind to reach the top of the charts. While this can be an arduous task, here are the five best tips to reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire before Season 22 ends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Tips to reach Heroic tier in Free Fire

1) Landing spots

To reach the Heroic tier, players should last till the very end of the match. To ensure this, choosing a landing spot is essential at the commencement of a match. Players can land away from the flight route to decrease the chances of early battles and focus on getting good loot.

2) Sensitivity and Layout settings

Free Fire allows users to customize their sensitivity and button layout as per their wishes. While doing so, you must always apply settings in which you are comfortable and practice with them rigorously. This will enable players in their gameplay and will result in more kills and win matches.

3) Kills are necessary

Playing safe and sensibly is imperative, and so is securing kills. At the end of the day, Free Fire demands you to kill other opponents in the game and be the last one standing. Players should discern when to get aggressive and when not to. Securing kills will help them get more desirable match points and also in reaching the Heroic Tier.

4) Concentrate on survival

Just as the kills are significant, surviving the whole match in Free Fire can make a huge difference. Players should not engage in fights if they don't need to, take cover and stay vigilant on the map. This will benefit you in making your way to the final circles and help you get more tier points for survival.

5) Team coordination

A friend in need is a friend indeed (Image via Badge 99, YouTube)

Lastly, players should work with their team and communicate better. In Free Fire, teamwork is a staple aspect, and it is advised that players interact effectively and make suitable plans. This can help you win battles and lead to victory in Free Fire matches.

