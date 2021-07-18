Garena Free Fire help center: How to report hackers, conduct top up inquiries, and more

Free Fire is a highly popular mobile battle royale game, seeing an immense rise in the player base over the years. While all this is good for the developers and players, there has also been an increase in hackers.

The game is also a victim of bugs and glitches from time to time. In times like these, players might want to contact the official Garena Free Fire Support for help, which is discussed below.

Garena Free Fire: How to report hackers

Players can visit the Garena Free Fire support website by clicking here.

Now, if they want to report hackers, users can do so by following the steps below:

Players should tap the "Submit Request" button

Step 1: First, gamers should visit the official Free Fire support website and click on the "Submit Request" button on the right side of the screen. Then, they need to select the region from the drop-down list.

Select the region

Step 2: Users may choose "Hacker Report" from the list called "Type of Requests" and fill in the remainder of the information.

Players can choose the "Hacker Report" from the type of request

Step 3: Subsequently, they should pick the cheat/hack type that the accused had used from the list.

Fill in all the details and upload the proof

Step 4: Players will then need to enter the hacker's Free Fire ID and in-game name and briefly describe the event or the query.

(Note: They will need video attachments for valid proof, as screenshots will not suffice).

Step 5: Finally, after attaching the appropriate evidence, gamers can click on the "Submit" button.

Also read: Garena Free Fire download for PC: Steps, system requirements, link, and more

How to contact Free Fire support for top-up enquires

If players are having issues with their purchased in-game items, they can reach out to the official Garena Free Fire Support within 24 hours. In such cases, they need to attach receipts for the request to be reviewed.

The first thing users need to do is visit the official Free Fire support website and click on the "Submit Request" button.

Select the "Payment Issue" option

Then, they can select their region from the drop-down list and enter all the information, including their email address, ID, and in-game name. After this, gamers can pick "Payment Issues" under the type of request and select their query from the list.

After selecting the problem, they can enter their Google Play receipt number and explain their issues. Lastly, players can click on the "Submit" button to submit a request.

Also read: BGMI vs Free Fire: Which game has better battle royale mode?

Edited by Ravi Iyer