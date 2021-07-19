How to get unique & stylish Free Fire nicknames like Raistar and Ankush FF

With Free Fire, players have the freedom to customize their characters as well as their in-game names. These usernames are what set them apart in the game.

Unique nicknames have become a major part of the game as players now look up to influential Free Fire streamers and emulate their gameplay and monikers style. Broadcasters like Raistar and Ankush FF (their nicknames being꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐ and Ꭺɴᴋᴜsʜ‖ ꜰꜰ ‖, respectively) are well-known among players for their lethal gameplay and innovative nicknames.

How can players get unique and stylish nicknames in Free Fire?

There are multiple websites that they can use to generate monikers. Here are the three popular and major ones.

1) Nickfinder

Players can visit Nickfinder.com for Free Fire nicknames (Image via Pinterest)

Players looking to get stylish nicknames like Raistar and Ankush FF in Free Fire can head to the Nickfinder website. It offers various ways to decorate and stylize nicknames according to their choice.

Gamers can also either type in a nickname they have in mind or pick from the website's archives.

2) Lingojam

Lingojam.com is another website for players looking to get nicknames in Free Fire

Another popular website for Free Fire nicknames is Lingojam. It is pretty simple to use, and users merely need to type the name of their preference in the left box, and they will be presented with multiple options.

There are many stylish fonts to select from, so gamers can rest assured they will find something that suits them.

3) Fortnite.freefire-name

Fortnite.freefire-name.com is the last item on this list

Last but not least, Fortnite. freefire-name is another excellent website that players can visit for cool, stylish Free Fire nicknames. The website's design and layout are basic and easy to comprehend.

They need to enter whatever name they want in the dialog box, and they will be presented with stylish variants of the word entered. Gamers also have the option of choosing random names.

After getting the desired style and nickname, they can follow these steps to set their nicknames in Free Fire.

Boot up Free Fire. Navigate to the Profile section. In the Profile section, tap on the yellow notebook icon. Enter the new nickname that players had decided on earlier in the dialogue box that emerges. They will need to pay 390 diamonds for saving the name modification.

